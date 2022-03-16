newsletters, football-list,

Two of Tasmania's North Melbourne AFLW crew have been recognised with selection in the league's annual under-22 squad. Daria Bannister and Mia King, who were both drafted from Launceston Football Club and are premiership players at the Blues, were picked in the 40-player squad for the first time. Selected by the AFL Players Association and Champion Data, the initial squad will be whittled down to the final 22, with voting from Tuesday, March 15, to Tuesday, March 22. The final team will be revealed on Tuesday, March 29, with five defenders, five midfielders, five forwards and a ruck to be picked alongside a six-person interchange. READ MORE: Greater Northern Raiders women ready for CTPL one-day grand final The fans' votes decide the side, with King selected as a midfielder against 17 others and Bannister a forward with 11 rivals. King, 20, has enjoyed somewhat of a breakout season this year, earning a rising star nomination in round one and backing it up to be the Roos' fifth-highest disposal getter. She is the side's most prominent tackler and before this year, her career-high disposal count was 14, however, this season she averages 15, with a new top of 25 in round four. Bannister, 22, was originally drafted by the Western Bulldogs in 2017 and has enjoyed another strong season as a dangerous forward, improving her accuracy on last year. The Kangaroos will have their season on the line this Saturday, hosting Fremantle in a do-or-die finals clash at Arden Street. They went through the season finishing fourth with a win-loss record of 7-3, and defeated Fremantle by 10 points in their previous meeting at North Hobart Oval.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/092e9735-6455-4dae-b9ad-f1c1ccbfc034.jpg/r1509_115_3274_1112_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg