sport, cricket,

A spell with the Tasmanian second XI can only benefit four Greater Northern Raiders ahead of their Cricket Tasmania Premier League semi-final this weekend. This is the view of coach Tim Coyle who welcomed the opportunity for Sam O'Mahony, Charlie Eastoe and Jono Chapman to play in the team coached by Alistair Taylor in Footscray. "Halfway through that game Chapman had bowled 10 overs and O'Mahony seven and that team has about six or eight bowling options so their workload will not be massive," Coyle said. "Eastoe will also get a good level of experience with the gloves. They are in a good environment and playing cricket at the next level and that can only be a positive for them." Raiders also welcome Ollie Wood back from injury while Will Bennett, Aidan O'Connor and Alex Wynwood are added to the 11 who comfortably beat Glenorchy two weeks ago to secure second spot on the ladder and home advantage for the semi. "Everyone is fit and we have a 15-man squad," Coyle said. "It's our first real semi and we go in with real confidence with the way we're playing our game. "We've also had a two-week break and had a good win at Glenorchy which set up our finals campaign to consolidate our place in the top four and we ended up securing second. It's been a massive achievement across the whole season. "We need to be consistent across all three forms and that's a huge victory in itself for the program's development and how it's grown in three years. That's something to be really proud of. "We've not only won the T20 title but consolidated with top two in the overall competition. That certainly confirms that Cricket Tasmania initiative was justified in terms of giving Northern cricket its position in the overall program and also giving Northern players the opportunity to play cricket at the highest level in the state." Coyle and his players were embracing the opportunity of playing their semi at Latrobe and planned a training session there on Wednesday which would also give an opportunity to check out the wicket. "When we made the semi we had discussions about where we could go. Latrobe Cricket Club put their hand up and they have been outstanding," Coyle said. "This team is called the Greater Northern Raiders for a reason - it includes both regions. "We like to play on UTAS whenever we can and the people at UTAS have been very supportive of our program but with footy and WBBL and BBL, other things get in the way and so getting our own base has got to be the next development in our program. That's the next piece of the puzzle." With 11 wins and two draws from 20 fixtures, Raiders finished second on the ladder with 56 points, eight behind South Hobart Sandy Bay and two ahead of both New Town and Lindisfarne.

