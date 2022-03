Tasmanian athletics team raring to go for nationals in Sydney

sport, local-sport,

Tasmania will be represented by 113 athletes at the Australian Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park Athletics Centre from March 26 to April 3. The state team manager is Yvette Edward and the juniors, from under 14 to under 20, competing are: Archie Dixon T38 1500m, 800m; Arden Petersen 1500m, 800m; Lachlan Job Javelin Throw 600g Isla Werkman 100m, 200m, Long Jump, Shot Put 3kg; Palepa Leauma 100m, 200m, 400m, Discus Throw 1kg, Javelin Throw 400g, Long Jump, Shot Put 3kg; Violet Bennett 100m, 200m; Violet Owen 1500m, 800m; Jemima Geappen High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump; Milah Hatten 80m Hurdles, Discus Throw 1kg, High Jump, Triple Jump; Marz Kwa Discus Throw 1kg, Javelin Throw 400g, Shot Put Nicholas Chivers 200m Hurdles (10x76cm), 100m, 100m Hurdles (10x84cm), 200m; Isaac Dixon 200m Hurdles (10x76cm), 100m Hurdles (10x84cm), 200m, 400m, Long Jump, Pole Vault, Triple Jump; Alejandro Fisher 1500m, 2000m Steeple (76cm); William Pereira 1500m, 3000m; Samuel Lindsay; 3000m Walk, 5000m Walk (U17); Xavier Leauma Discus 1kg, Hammer 4kg, Shot Put 4kg; Zachary Kirkpatrick Discus 1kg, Hammer 4kg, Shot Put 4kg READ MORE: Supercars teammates go back to school, pumped for Tas SuperSprint Evie Bingham 200m Hurdles (10x76cm), 100m, 200m, 90m Hurdles (9x76cm), Long Jump; Georgia Harmey 100m, 400m, 90m Hurdles (9x76cm); Bailey Van Den Broek 100m, High Jump, Javelin Throw 500g, Long Jump, Shot Put 3kg; Isabella Shaw 1500m, 800m; Kate Fox 2000m Steeple (76cm); Lacey Tilyard 200m, 400m, High Jump; Pirri Barnes 400m; Ava Murfet Discus 1kg, Hammer 3kg, Javelin Throw 500g, Shot Put 3kg; Annabelle Pyke Discus 1kg; Arielle Cannell Discus 1kg, Hammer 3kg, Hammer 3kg (U17) Rowan Allen 100m, 400m, 800m; Benjamin Korotki 100m, 200m, 400m; Oliver Morgan 3000m Walk, 5000m Walk (U18); Oliver Thiessen 2000m Steeple (76cm), 3000m; Tom Riley 200m Hurdles (10x76cm), 400m; Cooper Smythe 200m Hurdles (10x76cm); Blake Doyle Long Jump, Triple Jump Abbi Owen 100m, 200m, 400m; Isobel Gray 100m, 400m, 90m Hurdles (9x76cm); Isabella Wing 100m, 200m, High Jump, Long Jump; Jessica Smith 2000m Steeple (76cm); Indra Taylor 800m; Maggie Steele 400m; Taya Munday Shot Put 3kg Max Perkin 100m, 200m; Tommy Bennett 100m, 200m; Thomas Watters 110m Hurdles (10x91cm), High Jump; Henry Diggle 1500m; Lachlan Fox 3000m, 2000m Steeple; Riley Simpson 1500m, 800m, 3000m; Samuel Plapp 200m, 400m, 800m; Nathan Hippel Pole Vault; Sam Brownlow Long Jump Taia Lette High Jump; Emma Grubb 100m, 400m; Avalon Forbes 1500m, 800m; Isabelle Hoggett 3000m, 2000m Steeple (76cm); Mikayla Ireland 3000m, 2000m Steeple (76cm); Ava Murfet, Hammer 3kg Toby Kamphuis 100m, 200m; Jackson Wood 100m, 200m; Joshua Slocombe 1500m; James Frankcombe 3000m, 2000m Steeple (84cm); Henry Madsen 400m; Will Bottle 5000m Walk; Alex Hanigan 800m Kaiser Myatt 800m; Jayden Eldershaw High Jump; Jaxson Stone Discus (1.5kg), Hammer (5kg), Shot Put (5kg); Wade Lamont Javelin Throw (700gm); Sam Essex Long Jump, Triple Jump; Godsway Williams Triple Jump Ella Coad 100m, 100m Hurdles (10x76cm); Ella Atkins 2000m Steeple (76cm); Sophie Connolly 1500m, 3000m Max Brideson 100m, 200m; Oliver Elrick 100m, 200m; Lachlan Krelle 100m, 200m, Long Jump, Triple Jump; William Robertson 1500m, 800m; Alexander Kwa 3000m, 3000m Steeple; Alexander Creak, 200m, 400m; Cameron Mann 400m, Javelin Throw 800g; Jaydn Crawford 400m Hurdles (10x91cm); Jackson Mellor; Discus 1.75kg, Shot Put 6kg; Caleb Kirkpatrick Hammer 6kg Emily Aichberger TF20 100m, 1500m, 200m, 800m; Trinity Inall-Bejah 100m, 200m; Isabella Hippel Hammer 4kg, Shot Put 4kg; Abbie Butler 3000m Steeple (76cm); Madison Brazendale, 400m Hurdles; Natalia Leszczynski Discus 1kg, Shot Put 4kg; Lily Overton 1500m, 3000m Jack Hale 100m, 200m; Jacob Despard 100m, 200m; Jagga Pybus 100m, 200m Alexander McKillop T13 100m, 200m; Alexander Creak 400m; Cameron Mann 400m, Javelin Throw 800g Gus Tomlinson Smith 800m; Sam Clifford 1500m, 3000m; James Hansen 1500m, 3000m; Stewart McSweyn 1500m, 5000m; Jordan Tyler 1500m; Deon Kenzie T38 1500m; Josh Harris 3000m; Bailey Murzecki-Hince 3000m; Jackson Mellor Discus, Shot Put; Caleb Kirkpatrick Hammer; Hamish Peacock Javelin; Huw Peacock Hammer Morgan Gaffney 100m, 200m; Bec Kovacic 100m, 200m; Amy Pedder 400m; Ebony Webb 1500m, 3000m; Isabella Hippel Hammer, Shot Put; Abbie Butler 3000m Steeple; Raph Corney Pole Vault; Julia Direen Hammer; Rachel Hosie Hammer, Shot Put, Discus; Rebecca Lodge Shot Put; Rebecca Mathers T20 Javelin, Shot Put, Discus

