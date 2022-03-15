news, local-news,

Public transport in Tasmania should be made more accessible during the fuel crisis, advocates have said. As per litre prices remain well above $2, meaning a full tank of fuel costs about $100, people are beginning to look more seriously at the available public transport options. University of Tasmania Human Geography and Planning professor Jason Byrne said public transport needs to be flexible and reliable for that choice to be worthwhile. However, he said that in many parts of Tasmania that is simply not the case. "Let's say you're the single head of a household, and you want to try and drop the kids at school, get some groceries, and attend a doctor's appointment," Professor Byrne said. "To try and do that in Tasmania is extremely difficult." He said Tasmania does not have a ticketing system which allows for transfers between operators, and many routes require changing buses. Furthermore he said the price can actually be prohibitively expensive and not actually cheaper than the also prohibitively expensive fuel. However, he said that may change once car maintenance, insurance and parking costs are factored in. Deputy state Labor leader Anita Dow called on the government to reduce the cost of public transport and improve services. "Public transport needs to be more affordable for all Tasmanians and much more frequent and flexible on the Coast," she said. "The Gutwein Government must to do more when it comes to cost of living and getting the basics right for Tasmanians. "Reducing the cost of public transport should be a priority for this Government everyday not just in response to increasing fuel prices." The Bicycle Network spokeswoman Alison Hetherington said they would also like to see public transport and cycling infrastructure combined. She said secure storage at central bus terminals and on-bus bike storage was the norm in many Australian states, and Tasmania should follow suit. Transport minister Michael Ferguson said the government had invested $81.5 million to encourage patronage. He said that included $50 million for school and commuter buses, park and ride facilities, all-weather bus stations and more than $30 million for integrated ticketing. "We have completed the $45 million modernisation of the Metro bus fleet with 100 new locally-made buses which means we now have one of the youngest bus fleets in the country," Mr Ferguson said. "And, we're looking to the future with Metro Tasmania working on a trial of zero-emission buses. "This government is embarking on the most progressive agenda for public transport in decades, investing in initiatives to encourage more Tasmanians to catch the bus."

