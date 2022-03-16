newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A community-led road safety pilot program is being rolled out in Launceston's Northern suburbs,encouraging motorists to slow down. The Slow Down Save Lives pilot program has been supported by the City of Launceston, the Department of State Growth, Healthy Tasmania, Starting Point Neighbourhood House and the Northern Suburbs Community Centre and was designed to remind motorists to prioritise the safety of all road users. READ MORE: Ex-Labor president ends court action after receiving apology It includes social media messaging, a short video series by local film-makers, and the roll-out of road safety stickers on wheelie bins in three streets in Rocherlea and Ravenswood. The stickers feature images of pupils from East Tamar Primary School and Ravenswood Heights Primary School. READ MORE: North-West, Launceston areas desperate for rentals Launceston Acting Mayor Danny Gibson said the project had involved different Northern suburbs community members. "It's wonderful to see so many different groups working together to highlight the importance of a key issue like road safety," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/09bb813b-8df6-4b78-973b-e530aa85710c.jpg/r287_94_4032_2210_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg