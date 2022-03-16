sport, local-sport,

Riverside have been dealt a tough opening hand with a trip to champions Glenorchy in the first round of the NPL Tasmania season. Last year's wooden spooners had to wait until the final game of the season for their first win but coach Alex Gaetani is unperturbed about facing one of the big guns first up. "Getting them in round one is probably a positive," he said. "Playing teams like that will be an added bonus if we can get points from those games. We expect to beat certain teams, but the likes of Glenorchy, Devonport, South Hobart are opportunities for bonus points. "I've watched them play. They've also had a lot of ins and outs, but are still very strong and a tough assignment. Maybe it will take them time to embed their group." Olympic represent a huge contrast to last season's outfit. Top scorer Fletcher Fulton becomes the latest Roo to hop up to NPL Victoria while Aaron Campbell and Macka Hancox have both returned to Launceston City. Having lost Tom Prince and Max Reissig to Kingborough and Devonport respectively, Olympic will be hoping Will Prince and Zac Reissig can fill their older brothers' boots. Meanwhile Isael Carvalho, Koziku Mizuno, Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro and Jack Carter bring experience from such diverse outposts as Brazil, Japan, Rwanda and South Hobart. "We need to bring in one or two high-quality players," Gaetani added. "We were hoping to bring in more local boys but it's not easy to get players in Launceston and we needed to make a concerted effort to add quality to the team. "There's been lots of new faces which is really exciting and it's a refreshing group of players to work with. Obviously we needed to make significant changes in many areas both on and off the field and that's still a work in progress. We've lost the quality of Fletcher and Max but I think as a group, especially with the quality of players we're looking to bring in for round one, we should be a more resolute team." Launceston City will also be testing the spellchecker with new recruits including Albert Amankwaa, Adrian Paez and Jaden Fidra while last season's player of the year Jarrod Linger and goal sneak Yasin Mohammadi headline their departures. The Prospect side welcome Clarence Zebras to Prospect Park but, as ever, coach Lino Sciulli was purely focused on his own side. "I have not seen any other teams play but I had noticed they've had some good results in the Summer Cup," he said. "There's always a few nerves about first game of the season, particularly from us."

