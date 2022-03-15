news, local-news,

With COVID mandates changing and restrictions lessening, Tasmania Police have said their focus is back on road safety. Police minister Jacquie Petrusma said on Tuesday that the rise of COVID meant a change to policing but that police are now moving out of the COVID period and back onto the roads to enforce road safety rules. "During COVID policing changed, we had to enforce the COVID mandates and the rules that were in place at the time," she said. "We have only got finite resources, but we certainly have a dedicated archos which look after road safety and now that we are moving out of the COVID period we are now putting more resources into policing our roads. "One thing motorists can be assured of is that Police will be out there to make sure that people do the right thing. We are seeing across the country where there has been an increase in fatal and serious crashes." Ms Petrusma said that drug and alcohol operations are in full force to ensure Tasmanian's travel safely on the road. "Any death on our roads is a tragedy and the police remind the community that over is over," she said. "Now that police are out and about more people can expect to be fined if they are over the speed limit." Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said that the message of safe driving is a key focus. "It was disappointing over the weekend in the North to find that 18 people were caught drink driving," he said. "Our road toll of nine is nine too many."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/2c364765-f285-46f0-b1fc-7c887a570ca1.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg