Gen3 is generating plenty of excitement in Supercars and the Apple Isle will join the fun in the lead-up to the Tasmania SuperSprint on March 26-27. Launceston Supercars great Marcos Ambrose and four-time Bathurst winner Garth Tander will be the first drivers to turn laps in the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang in Tasmania on Friday, March 25. They will be giving passengers the chance to experience the prototypes. Ambrose is over the moon to have the opportunity to take a spin in the Gen3 Mustang. "I'm excited to be one of the first to drive one of these Gen3 Supercars at home at Symmons Plains," he said. "I've driven this track many times in many cars, but to be able to do it in a Gen3 car will be interesting, I have heard a lot about the Gen3 and I'm looking forward to driving it and seeing what the car feels like from behind the wheel. "I'll be sharing my thoughts on it during the broadcast, which I'm very happy to be returning to over the race weekend. "From what we saw in Sydney a few weeks' ago, this year's championship could shake up the order, so I'm really looking forward to what's to come on track." READ MORE: Supercars teammates go back to school, pumped for Tas Supersprint Tander, a seven-time race winner at Symmons Plains, is likewise pumped for the experience. "Can't wait, to be able to get behind the wheel of one of these cars that I've heard so much about already, and to be one of the first to drive it at Symmons Plains, which is such a high-speed circuit, will be a great privilege," he said. "Symmons is one of the hardest circuits to win at, there's overtaking opportunities all over the track. One mistake and your race could be over. "Really looking forward to joining Marcos on track and in commentary for what is shaping as a huge weekend for the championship." The Mustang and Camaro prototypes were revealed at the Bathurst 1000 in December. They'll make their racing debut in the 2023 Supercars Championship with on-track exhibitions being held at Supercars events this year. Gen3 regulations, considered the future of Supercars, are intended to increase road relevance, improve racing and reduce costs. Dick Johnson Racing has been developing the Mustang while Triple Eight Race Engineering has been working on the Camaro.

