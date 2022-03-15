news, local-news,

Stakeholders involved in the upkeep of a century-old site in the state's north are calling for federal funding to redevelop its infrustructure. Ideas around what to do with the aging buildings at the Exeter Showgrounds have been discussed among the small town's community since 2019. In addition to holding a popular agriculture show for 108 years, the Winkleigh Road property has been a home base to a football, and cricket club. However, Exeter Show and Recreation Centre Project Working Group chair, Neil Grose, said the buildings had long been recognised as well below the standard required of modern sporting facilities. READ MORE: Ex-Labor president ends court action after receiving apology "When the buildings were constructed over 50 years ago, sport was male-dominated, but now there are more females in sport than ever before, so we desperately need to upgrade these amenities to reflect this and allow for growth," he said. The proposed works are set to include the addition of more changerooms, fitted with new toilets and showers, as well as a function room, with a kitchen and kiosk. READ MORE: Emergency ID Australia regarded as world leader in medical alerts Early plans created by Launceston-based architectural designer, S. Group, estimated the project would cost $2.2 million. However, Exeter Show Society president Trevor Clark said a recent update revealed global supply shortages had bumped that figure up to $3.1 million. He said the facility's stakeholders had been in contact with representatives of both the Liberal, and Labor parties in an attempt to secure full funding for the works. READ MORE: North-West, Launceston areas desperate for rentals Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer hoped to do just that, and said she had been lobbying her federal collogues. "I am really impressed with what this will bring to the region," she said. Bass Labor candidate Ross Hart said he was first briefed about the project three years ago. "It seemed to have merit at that stage, and the plans have been refined in the intervening period," he said. The call for further funding comes after the state government pledged $735,000 during last year's state election, to finance plans, as well as groundwork preparation, and structural foundations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/24b01720-bb2d-4c93-918f-0605b01c7acd.png/r2_15_751_438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg