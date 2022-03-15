news, local-news,

The annual Garlic and Tomato Festival will return to the Meander Valley this weekend. Now in its eighth year, the event is set to be held at the Tasmanian Natural Garlic and Tomato farm on Four Springs Road, in Selbourne, and is scheduled to run from 9:30am to 4pm on Sunday. READ MORE: Tamar Irrigation Scheme a step closer to commencement date The event, which usually pulls a crowd of about 2000 people, was initially created by the farm's owners, Annette and Nevil Reed, the latter of whom said it had always been successful in raising awareness for a range of agricultural industries. She hoped that would be the case again this year, particularly after many farms had been affected by recent events, despite the couple's business managing to stay "flat out" during the initial COVID-19 outbreak. "I think what happened there was people starting to learn about the importance of buying locally," she said. READ MORE: Unvaccinated woman dies in Royal Hobart Hospital after contracting COVID-19; case numbers increasing Ms Reed believed events like the Garlic and Tomato Festival educated people about the variety and diversity that a single product could offer. One such product is seeds, which Tasmanian-based business Seed Freaks grow and sell a variety of. The company, part-owned by Kate Tier, sells over 100 different tomato seeds, grown organically and using methods that sequester soil carbon and foster soil life. Ms Tier said she was excited for her frist Garlic and Tomato Festival. "Tomato and garlic are such a beautiful pairing, and they're fundamental to so many cuisines," she said. READ MORE: Government fails to disqualify Tasmania Industrial Commission deputy president from nurses matter "There's a huge disconnect between people and the food that they eat because we're so used to getting it from a supermarket with little to no understanding of where it comes from or how it's produced, so I hope the event will succeed in informing people how to effectively grow food for themselves." That sentiment was echoed by the festival's chairperson, Gabrielle Stannus, who said the 35 stallholders on the day would be more than happy to talk people through a range of factors necessary to successfully grow vegetables, including soil type, climate, and much more. General admission tickets are $17 for adults and free for kids. Visit www.tgtf.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/57b45ea1-21a2-4aaf-988e-aa90574410b2.jpg/r0_478_5000_3303_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg