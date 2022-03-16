Anglers should hop to it targeting trout

sport, local-sport,

Trout in our northern rivers like to feed on grasshoppers. They usually start in midsummer and with activity peaking during autumn, now is the time to try hoppers - real, or as dry flies. For most action, anglers should find just where grasshoppers are thick enough for trout to expect some to float overhead. Likely are runs beside river edges - especially banks bordering strong, steady currents and deeper water. Where hoppers are thick, worth prospecting are rippling runs beside pockets of quiet water below high, sheer banks topped by grass. Deliberately bumping the fly down along edges can often draw trout up. The autumnal equinox, the date when day and night are equal in length, will be next Monday, March 21. For about three months from then, nights will gradually become longer than days until the shortest day on June 21. After this, days begin to lengthen up to the Spring equinox on September 22 when day and night are again equal. By tradition, equinoctial gales are linked with the equinox. No doubt anglers will be hoping any ease soon. Hydro Tasmania advises that its Tarraleah canal system is receiving routine annual maintenance until March 24. This will involve no public access to No.1 pond, which will be drained, and lowering No. 2 pond water level. Works traffic will also increase in the area. For more information, check at engagement@hydro.com.au Arthurs Lake 2.38 (metres from spilling) Great Lake 12.56 Little Pine Lagoon 0.96 Penstock Lagoon 0.25 Woods Lake 1.22 Lake St Clair 2.08 Lake Echo 4.86 Bradys Lake 1.44 Bronte Lagoon 0.64 Laughing Jack Lagoon 5.65 Meadowbank 0.33 Lake Plimsoll 4.11 Lake Murchison 17.05 Lake Mackintosh 5.51 Lake Pieman 1.46 Lake Mackenzie 5.24 Lake Rowallan 12.23 Lake Parangana 1.03 Lake Cethana 0.41 Lake Barrington 0.41 Lake Gairdner 1.30 Lake Leake 4.50 Lake Pedder 1.54 Lake Gordon 27.92

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/61003f6b-7379-4ec4-8c67-a5bcdeaf74ae.jpg/r0_228_4473_2755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg