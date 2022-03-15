news, local-news, Tasmania, jobs, work, casual, budget, Unions Tasmania, Peter Gutwein

Insecure work threatens Tasmanian businesses while it hurts workers, a peak union body has told the state government in the lead-up to the May budget. "The wage suppression that accompanies insecure work threatens, in turn, the security of businesses in the wider Tasmanian economy, because when wages are unreliable, so is domestic consumption," Unions Tasmania said in its budget submission. "We hear regularly from workers that casual incomes are a major barrier to accessing housing." It said homelessness data showed the biggest group of Tasmanians seeking homelessness services was young women aged 18-34. Unions Tasmania said that showed casual workers ended up disempowered in the community and the housing market because they did not have the income security to avoid homelessness. The submission said Tasmania had the nation's highest rate of casual employment, at 26.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Tasmanian workers continued to have the lowest average full-time adult weekly earnings. "This poor wage performance is connected to the prevalence of casual work in our state," the submission said. "Casual workers, of which Tasmania has more than the rest of the country, are more likely to be in award-reliant jobs, working fewer hours and earning less than non-casual workers. "Their insecure employment status also diminishes their capacity to defend themselves against employer malfeasance, including wage theft, because they cannot afford the financial risk of suddenly losing shifts." Unions Tasmania's recommendations to the government included: The submission also called for expansion of the state public service, "to fill gaps in essential service delivery, to implement the government's recovery plans, to return failed privatisation experiments to public hands and as a direct employment measure". Premier and Treasurer Peter Gutwein will deliver the budget on May 26.

