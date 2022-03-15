sport, local-sport,

A barrier trial win at Longford on Tuesday could be the next step towards a $1 million race for Tasmania's unbeaten two-year-old Bello Beau. The Adam Trinder-trained gelding was having his first public hit-out since winning the $150,000 Gold Sovereign at Mowbray on February 6. "He had 10 days off after that race so we gave him a quiet trial just to knock the rust off him," Trinder said. Bello Beau won the trial narrowly without being fully extended. Trinder said there were two options for the Brazen Beau gelding's next start. "We're looking at either a 1200m race at Moonee Valley on Friday week or the $250,000 SuperVOBIS race over 1000m at Bendigo on April 2," the trainer said. "I'd prefer to stick to 1200m rather than come back in distance so I'd say Moonee Valley is the most likely. "It will give us a chance to see where he fits in over there." If Bello Beau runs well, Trinder will target a race at Caulfield on April 23 that is restricted to SuperVOBIS horses and worth $1 million. "Even though it is restricted entry, the stakemoney will ensure that it's not an easy target," the trainer said. "But if it looks like he's around the mark, we'll give him his chance." Trinder's stable apprentice Erica Byrne Burke has withdrawn as Tasmania's representative in the second heat of the National Apprentice Series at Eagle Farm on Wednesday. Trinder said the 23-year-old wasn't comfortable taking up the offer at this stage of her career. "She's only been riding for 11 months and she didn't feel ready (to ride at an unfamiliar venue on an unfamiliar horse)," Trinder said. "It would have been a different matter if I'd asked her to ride one of my horses in Melbourne. "But at the moment she's happy to stay at home and concentrate on trying to win the premiership and I respect that. "You see a lot of young riders who have early success get ahead of themselves but Erica is a bit the opposite." Byrne Burke has ridden 35 winners this season to be 11 behind premiership leader Codi Jordan. She has a full book of eight rides at Mowbray on Wednesday night when her best chances, according to the early markets, are Clara Karen ($6.50), Spirited Toff ($6), Blaze Forth ($8) and Powerful Pebbles ($3.60). Brandon Louis will take her place at Eagle Farm and has drawn to ride topweight This Is So, a $6.50 chance with tab.com.au. Louis finished third on the Phillip Stakes-trained Koruto in the opening heat at Strathalbyn last week. Taylor Johnstone is due to represent Tasmania in the third heat at Elwick on Sunday week and Codi Jordan has been selected for the Sandown heat on March 30. Victorian mare Im Off N Gone has drawn well for the $100,000 Tasmania Cup final in Hobart on Saturday night, assuming she mends her standing-start manners. The Dean Braun-trained four-year-old was sent out as $1.30 favourite for her heat 12 days ago but galloped out and was at least 30m behind the leader before she settled. She recovered to race one-out and two-back and loomed to challenge the leaders on the home turn but the early effort told in the run home and she could finish only third behind Ryley Major and Gotta Good Reason. Im Off N Gone had won her only previous standing-start race in New Zealand and if she steps cleanly from barrier 2 on Saturday night she should be right in the finish. The barrier draw would have had little impact on the market as, apart from Im Off N Gone, the top few horses in the betting are all on back marks. After initial fears that the Tasmanian Derby and Oaks might not stand up, acceptances were extended and the result was fields of seven for both $40,000 classics. The Derby has four runners from interstate and the Oaks two. The $30,000 George Johnson has a field of 10 mares including two from interstate. FRONT ROW 1 Sunny Sanz, 2 Im Off N Gone, 3 Hickstead, 4 Puntarno Stride, 5 Gotta Good Reason, 6 Modern Bliss (em), 7 Messerati. SECOND ROW 8 Rockntommy Rulz, 9 Rock On Playboy, 10 Offthetopofmyhead. 10 METRES 11 Western Sonador. 20 METRES 12 Rackemup Tigerpie. 30 METRES 13 Ryley Major, 14 Perfect Stride, 15 The Shallows.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/27f30d72-abd8-4ee4-b893-6698c5811235.jpg/r19_531_3398_2440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg