SAUL Griffith's vision for electrification as a solution to the climate crisis, as outlined in his book 'The Big Switch', is refreshing and inspiring "An electrifying proposal" (The Examiner, March 11). His suggestion that Australia, particularly Tasmania as a renewable energy powerhouse, could lead the world's transition to a clean energy future is the type of exciting vision that Australians need right now. He talks a lot of sense. As petrol prices now regularly exceed $2 a litre, electric cars, which are at least 70 per cent cheaper to run, are looking increasingly appealing. In the past, economic growth has coincided with emissions growth but now, under optimal policy, decarbonisation and economic growth are compatible. All that is needed are the right policy settings from a proactive government. This type of vision for cost effective and abundant renewable energy that drives a healthy society and economy seems like something we should all get behind. READ MORE: Launceston city block revamped, mental health centre due mid-year I JUST love what Jacqui Lambie is trying to achieve. First with Aussie veterans, now this flood. Dear Jacqui, keep up the good fight. You make all Aussies proud. Keep on this national service idea you have. Better than anything the Liberal National party has at the present. Ever considered moving to Queensland? Just joking, I know you love your part of the world. Does your party have anyone here in Queensland? READ MORE: Car extensively damaged in CBD crash IN response to Jim Collier (The Examiner, February 28) regarding duck slaughter. I am appalled at some of the inaccuracies and play on words to promote his anti-duck shooting beliefs. Firstly his reference to the recent Victorian Game Management Authority Survey of over 5000 duck shooters. Reviewing this document revealed that there were 5,318 licensed game (deer and duck/quail) hunters) surveyed which included deer hound hunters and bow and arrow game harvesters, both totally illegal in Tasmania. Secondly the use of the term "Tasmanian native water birds" covers everything from painted snipe and smaller to pelicans and albatross, so why not use "wild ducks" of which only five species can be legally hunted in Tasmania and all are legally harvested on the mainland. They are the Grey Teal, Chestnut Teal, Wood Duck (maned goose), Mountain Duck (chestnut breasted shell duck), and the Pacific Black Duck", and as the name suggests inhabits most pacific regions so how can these be classified as Tasmanian native waterfowl. Definitely a play on words. Thirdly, to try and shame the Tasmanian government's acceptance of duck hunting is just sympathy seeking for the anti-duck shooting fraternity. READ MORE: No more apologies from ministers over groan at victim's question TOWN HALL SALE CAMPBELL TOWN I FIND it very interesting that the northern midlands council wants to sell the town hall at Campbell Town. It was built by the locals for the locals to use and enjoy and not to be let fall into disrepair by a supposedly well managed and run council. They (the council) simply have not maintained the building to an adequate standard and now want to sell it for profit and hand it back to the community members I say. READ MORE: Best foot forward for medical research IF you're celebrating 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, spare a thought for whether this means you are pumping too much iron. People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia. About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers. The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations. But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and perhaps premature death. So as you raise a glass to your heritage this year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting www.ha.org.au What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: READ MORE: Car extensively damaged in CBD crash READ MORE: No more apologies from ministers over groan at victim's question READ MORE: Best foot foward for medical research

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/15d129c9-45af-4be1-8735-03932d52b5a2.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg