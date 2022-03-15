sport, local-sport,

The NPL Tasmania big guns have been snapping up plenty of Launceston talent for season 2022. Riverside and Launceston City products Tom Prince and Noah Mies are now teammates at Kingborough while former Olympic goalkeeper Reef Murfet is among the new recruits at champions Glenorchy. Meanwhile Devonport Strikers' new coach Tom Ballantyne has brought Launceston United's Fahim Moradi and Riverside's Aaron Kidmas with him from Magpies Crusaders in Queensland and also lured Yasin Mohammadi and Max Reissig across from Strikers' Northern NPL rivals. City and Olympic have lost former players of the year Jarrod Linger and Fletcher Fulton respectively but have welcomed plenty of new faces from the mainland and overseas to their squads. Launceston City's season preview appears in Wednesday's paper, Riverside Olympic's will be on Thursday and Launceston United's WSL preview on Friday.

