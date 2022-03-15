NPL Tasmania season preview
The NPL Tasmania big guns have been snapping up plenty of Launceston talent for season 2022.
Riverside and Launceston City products Tom Prince and Noah Mies are now teammates at Kingborough while former Olympic goalkeeper Reef Murfet is among the new recruits at champions Glenorchy.
Meanwhile Devonport Strikers' new coach Tom Ballantyne has brought Launceston United's Fahim Moradi and Riverside's Aaron Kidmas with him from Magpies Crusaders in Queensland and also lured Yasin Mohammadi and Max Reissig across from Strikers' Northern NPL rivals.
City and Olympic have lost former players of the year Jarrod Linger and Fletcher Fulton respectively but have welcomed plenty of new faces from the mainland and overseas to their squads.
Launceston City's season preview appears in Wednesday's paper, Riverside Olympic's will be on Thursday and Launceston United's WSL preview on Friday.
Glenorchy Knights
- LAST SEASON: Champions
- COACH: James Sherman
- CAPTAIN: Eli Luttmer
- INS: Reef Murfet, Tom Walpole, Lucas Dzalakowski, Kyle Vincent, Hugh Undy
- OUTS: Tyler Harrison, Lucas Hill
- SHERMAN SAYS: Looking forward to the challenge of improving a side that again has lots of changes. We will take a bit of time to get things right but the belief is strong that we can look to build on what we have developed over the last three seasons.
Devonport Strikers
- LAST SEASON: runners-up
- COACH: Thomas Ballantyne
- CAPTAIN: Kieran Mulraney
- INS: Ali Dulleh, Yasin Mohammadi, Fahim Moradi, Aaron Kidmas, Keegan Smith, Maxy Reissig
- OUTS: Eddie Bidwell, Nathan Pitchford, Jordan Lamb, Miles Barnard
- BALLANTYNE SAYS: We have a great squad with a lot of depth, it's just a matter of how quickly we can gel as a group. If we achieve our potential, we will be back on top at the end of the season.
South Hobart
- LAST SEASON: 3rd
- COACH: Ken Morton
- CAPTAIN: Nick Morton
- INS: Isky Van Doorne, Gus Higgins, Jake Hayers, Joel Sammut, Indigo Sharp
- OUTS: Nick O'Connell, Hugh Undy, Kasper Hallam, Noah Gardner, Patrick Kibler, Mulugeta Smith, Lucas Dzalokowski, Sam Tooze, Tom Walpole, Marcus Eugster, Sam Jones
- MORTON SAYS: I expect us to be competitive and I want us to play with courage and commitment. I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.
Kingborough Lions
- LAST SEASON: 4th
- COACH: Jez Kenth
- CAPTAIN: Keenan Douce
- INS: Alfred Hess, Matt Hess, Noah Mies, Tom Prince, Ramiro Vilar, Chris Downes, Roan Gillam, Declan Taylor
- OUTS: Jack Turner, Simon Vivarelli, Kenny Trac, Juma, Jackson Khasif, Byuntae Ahn, Shekhman Kamara
- KENTH SAYS: We have a united squad with strong personalities. This season most teams have invested in improving their squad. We have the belief to challenge any team on any given day.
Olympia Warriors
- LAST SEASON: 6th
- COACH: Robert Clarke
- CAPTAIN: Ben Tilley
- INS: Mitch Stalker, Simon Viverelli, Vincent Turner, Alex Holmes
- OUTS: J. Sammut, K. Vincent, B. Curtis, K. Moschogianis, E. Hoystead, J. Hayers, Z. Piesse, J. Thompson, J. Mwarabu
- CLARKE SAYS: We have some terrific club men who contribute on and off the park. Providing we can keep our best players fit and playing we can compete with all the other teams.
Clarence Zebras
- LAST SEASON: 7th
- COACH: Franco Previdi
- CAPTAIN: Ryan Cook
- INS: Tony Yang, Daniel Baumgartner, Sam Tooze , Marcus Eugster, Liam Toselli, Nick Graver, Josh Burgess, Curtis Miley, Darby Randall
- OUTS: Josh Jones
- PREVIDI SAYS: Very happy with the squad dynamic - as long as we are continually improving I will stay happy.