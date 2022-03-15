sport, cricket,

The Tasmanian Tigers will have their first crack at claiming the WNCL title, securing a berth by defeating NSW Breakers by four wickets on Monday. Defeating the Breakers for only the second time ever, the Tigers sit atop the WNCL table and have booked their spot in the March 25 decider with a game remaining. The Tigers dismissed the 20-time champions for 198 and chased it down in the 43rd over, with in-form wicket-keeper Rachel Priest scoring 84. READ MORE: NPL Tasmania season preview "Obviously my season didn't really start off how I wanted it to, so it was nice to get the 100 the other day," Priest said. "I probably gave one away today but it was nice to break the back of that chase and contribute at the top of the order." Priest started her season with scores of 26, 25, 0 and 15 before her match-winning 110 against ACT last Wednesday. The Meteors win saw her and Elyse Villani put on 152 runs for the second wicket, backing it up with another 93-run effort against NSW. "I think we actually complement each other and we know each other's games really well even though we haven't played together that long," Priest said. "We are obviously both really experienced and she just knows her game so well, she's really, really good to bat with and we seem to be able to be nice and calm out there together. "We've just been lucky to put together some nice partnerships." The Tigers' sixth consecutive win was set up by a strong bowling performance, with each bowler claiming at least one wicket. Seventeen-year-old leg-spinner Amy Smith continued her promising career with 3-32, Maisy Gibson took 3-43 as her recovery from injury continues, while Hayley Silver-Holmes (1-19 off three), Molly Strano (1-39 off 8.3), Sarah Coyte (1-34 off 10) and Sasha Moloney (1-31 off 10) all chipped in. READ MORE: Supercars drivers Thomas Randle, Jake Kostecki visit Ravenswood Heights "Obviously we've got a nice little core group of youngsters there that are coming through for us," Priest said. "Amy Smith obviously is really young and makes me feel pretty old, but I think Maisy bowled superbly well today as well, coming back from a pretty long stretch of rehab, she's really come through well for us. "I think everybody did their job today, obviously we got off to a really good start and they actually probably put on a really good total but we know it's really hard to defend totals out here at North Sydney, so we always backed ourselves to make the runs." Tasmania's last game before the final sees them play Victoria on Thursday in Dandenong, having beaten them by 47 runs earlier in the campaign.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/b139bf1e-720c-43e0-9cc3-af2a1e297c58.jpg/r275_0_5542_2976_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg