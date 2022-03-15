sport, local-sport,

Cross-town rivals Riverside Olympic and Northern Rangers have both landed home draws in the Lakoseljac Cup and will face each other in the under-20 cup. Draws for all three statewide competitions were made on Tuesday with Launceston's other two clubs - City and United - both facing Lakoseljac Cup trips south but byes in other cups. City will play the winner of Wednesday's match between Hobart United and South East United in the Lakoseljac while Rangers and Olympic host championship outfits Somerset and Hobart City Beachside respectively and Launceston United travel to Kingborough. Riverside were saved travelling commitments having also been drawn at home to Ulverstone in the women's cup and away to Rangers in the under-20s while United and City were respectively handed byes in the same two competitions. All ties are to be played during the Easter break from April 14-18.

