Students at Kings Meadows High School have created their own short film, putting a spotlight on the faces and places of their community. The film, The Hidden Gems of Kings, premiered at YMCA Kings Meadows last week. People from the Rotary Community Men's Shed, the Launnie Kebab House, aged care facility The Manor and more made an appearance in the ten minute film. READ MORE: Longford's multi-million dollar police station officially unveiled The project was part of the City of Launceston's ABCDE Learning Sites program, which integrates within a different suburb each year to create community-driven projects. The focus is on identifying community assets, building connections and creating change. The fifteen Kings Meadow students said they enjoyed getting out into the community and uncovering what the suburb had to offer. READ MORE: Report estimates Tasmania's annual ice use dropped by more than 60kg in 2021 Student Aaron Styles said the project made him really notice the suburb. "[The best part was] being able to meet people I didn't even know existed really," he said. "I always thought of Kings Meadows as just one long road full of shops, but I saw it's a bit more stretched out and a bit more deep than that." READ MORE: Officer allegedly gave urine-soaked clothes to homeless inmate This sentiment was echoed by Sienna Pearton, who enjoyed meeting people and gaining "a little insight to their lives". Student Grace Powers said she came to appreciate how many people were passionate about bettering the community. "It was nice to see people who don't necessarily live here, but have a lot to do with the community," she said. READ MORE: Man guilty of kicking cat The team of students were aided by film making mentors Action Crew. The students said it was fascinating working with a professional film crew and learning what goes into the craft. Learning Sites community connector Sarah McCormack said the students embraced the opportunity and made it their own. "They're so creative ... They gave themselves so freely to make this film," she said. "I just want them to be really proud of of it, and I think they are." The film is on the City of Launceston Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

