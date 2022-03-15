Labor sees the forest and the trees in state's timber industry

comment, opinion,

The Prime Minister's recent visit to Tasmania was full of the usual you would expect. Announce a re-jigged policy because the one you announced three years ago didn't go anywhere, deny you broke a promise, blame everyone else and then sling mud as you leave. It's the Prime Minister's template. Three years ago, the Prime Minister visited Somerset in Tasmania promising to plant a billion trees by 2030. Wind the clock forward to 2022 and the question is how many trees has the Prime Minister delivered? So far he has only managed to meet just over one per cent of his target since 2019. Back to February 2022 and the Prime Minister's re-jigged tree planting policy is an embarrassing acknowledgement of his original commitment's failure. The Prime Minister is now promising to plant just 150 million trees by 2027 - 850 million less than what he committed in 2019. But there's also a hitch this time. States and territories and industry must do most of the heavy lifting. It's another farce. How do you go from a billion trees to 150 million trees in just three years? The Prime Minister is 850 million trees short. How can he be trusted to support timber workers? How can you trust anything this Prime Minster says? Australia is in the grip of a severe timber shortage. It's being felt right across the Australian economy. Empty shelves, construction sites void of enough wood to build frames and DIY jobs on hold because there isn't enough timber. In the mix too is that Australia is a net importer of timber. A Master Builders Association and Australian Forest Products Association report released in September last year concluded Australia was heading towards a timber deficit of 250,000 house frames by 2035. There's a lot at stake when you consider Australia's construction industry and the jobs it supports across the country. The lack of action on this issue from this nine-year-old government is a big deal because trees take a long time to grow. Harvest years can be 20 to 30 years. Inaction puts these timeframes back further and further. It is also disappointing to know that the Prime Minister has excluded forestry fibre from his Modern Manufacturing Strategy funding opportunities. The fact is that the Liberals and Nationals have had almost a decade to do something about this timber shortage. But all that exists now is the Prime Minister's re-jigged, watered down announcement that is policy on the run. The Liberals and Nationals are now trying to distract from their failures in forestry with another scare campaign about Labor. Let me be very clear - Federal Labor has no plan to shut down native timber. In fact on the same day the Prime Minister was announcing his latest forestry re-announcement I was visiting Britton Timbers in Somerset, Tasmania, and reiterating Federal Labor's commitment to the native timber industry. Labor is committed to working with the forestry sector. We are committed to growing Australia's forest plantations and to further value-add on to Australia's fine forest products. Forestry is a key component of Labor's $15 billion reconstruction fund. An Albanese Labor government can be trusted to deliver for our forestry industry and the jobs and communities it supports. Be assured we will work closely with industry and all levels of government to help grow our forestry industry. Instead of rumour mongering and mud-slinging, the Prime Minister should be honest and say that it is he who has failed timber workers and the forestry industry. We know this Prime Minister has a plethora of announcements that have amounted to nothing. The Prime Minister must accept that his policy to plant a billion trees has failed. He has absolutely no one else to blame but himself. For the sake of timber workers and their families the Prime Minister must show some leadership, deliver some real policy and stop blaming others for his failures.

