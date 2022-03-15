Accord fails to fire community imagination

comment, opinion,

City Deals are flavour of the month in Australia and Tasmania is now the only state with two under way. Most of the initial public focus goes on the individual projects being mooted - for example in Hobart the light rail, affordable housing, Macquarie Point, Bridgewater bridge. In Launceston, it's the University relocation, the Tamar Estuary and the Smart City. City Deals are really just agreements between Commonwealth, state and local government to work together on a bunch of projects and strategies to make cities work better. Local government in particular, likes City Deals because it gives them a seat at the table alongside the state and Commonwealth governments - who hold most of the funds. While there are some simplistic political explanations around City Deals (they can look like pork barrelling bypassing due process), the reality is more complex and globally, City Deals have been in place since the 1980s and there are some good lessons to be learnt. The logic of City Deals is not primarily about individual projects but about the centrality of cities to the future wellbeing and prosperity of Tasmania. For example, instead of seeing economic innovation as primarily something that happens in industry sectors, City Deals focus on the role of cities as sites of innovation more broadly. The basic argument is that cities are increasingly the engine rooms of innovation and growth and that all sectors and places benefit from having cities that are smart, inclusive and sustainable. So, the more city investments can be joined up through cooperation the better. Ultimately City Deals are best understood as an array of investments where the totality is meant to be more than the sum of the parts. It's a recognition that three levels of governments pumping hundreds of grants into cities and with dozens of strategies each is no longer- if it ever was - a coherent way to shape cities' futures. City Deals were designed to focus on cooperation between all three levels of government and to cut through the red tape of complex grants programs by having a joined-up approach to investing and reporting at the level of city outcomes, not project outcomes. Well, that is the theory. The European City Deals also focus on devolution of power to the city level - to the engine room itself - rather than through the three disconnected levels of government. Europe has also introduced 'Country Deals' and in many places the combination of City and Country Deals are seen as an alternative to local government itself. Some of the City Deal risks that have emerged include: Internationally City Deals have been most successful where they enable a coordinated effort on a small number of important cross-cutting matters - such as long-term sustainability, managing growth, ensuring broader learning opportunities or reducing congestion. The most successful City Deals have also aligned themselves closely with key community and industry stakeholders to better read the pulse of the city. All this is yet to happen in Tasmania. Our City Deals are still largely focussed on projects rather than strategy or widespread engagement. Indeed the Hobart City Deal is struggling to get off the ground while the Launceston City Deal is at least delivering some funded projects such as those around the University of Tasmania and the Tamar estuary. In Australia almost all the City Deals are turning out to be less about city level cooperative decision making and more about a conduit to channel mainly-Commonwealth project funding. Neither Tasmania City Deal has grabbed the attention of the broader community and from the outside they look like secret government business without deep engagement with stakeholders or a clear value proposition. These types of alternative governance mechanisms for the future of cities are interesting ideas, but it's hard to see the current City Deals surviving much longer. The City Deal idea has not resonated with the general public nor with key stakeholders and somewhat akin to the regional bodies such as the Northern Tasmanian Development Corporation (NTDC), City Deals are out to the side of mainstream policy making and government budgets - invoked when needed but otherwise increasingly inert.

