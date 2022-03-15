news, local-news, Delays, hobart, Tasmanian fire service, Fire, Alarm
Tasmanian Police advise a fire alarm was activated at the Hobart Magistrates Court building this morning and that Liverpool Street, between Campbell and Argyle Streets, has been temporarily closed while the Tasmania Fire Service investigate. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.
Tasmanian Police advise a fire alarm was activated at the Hobart Magistrates Court building this morning and that Liverpool Street, between Campbell and Argyle Streets, has been temporarily closed while the Tasmania Fire Service investigate.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.
