Rise in violence-related suspensions prompts concerns from disability advocate

An advocate for children with disabilities is calling for better reporting in schools, following new data from the state government tallying a rise in violence-related suspensions. Released earlier this week, the data showed a marked increase in suspension incidents caused by student-on-student and student-on-staff violence. READ MORE: Launceston city block revamped, mental health centre due mid-year Kristen Desmond, founder of the Tasmania Disability Education Reform Lobby, said she was particularly alarmed by lack of information collected about the issues facing the students. "How many of those suspensions are students with disability or students impacted by trauma? The government will often say they don't keep that level of information [...] My view is that they should," she said. Ms Desmond went on to say that services to address the problems causing the suspensions are often inadequate or unavailable. READ MORE: Car extensively damaged in CBD crash "To actually fix the situation, we need to better investigate and support those children with complex behaviours," she said. Following the rise, Ms Desmond is also calling for the state government to review its needs-based funding model - established back in 2020 - to ensure it has been adequately implemented. READ MORE: No more apologies from ministers over groan at victim's question Meanwhile, education minister Roger Jaensch said care should be taken in interpreting the new data but conceded that "there is always more to do". Mr Jaensch also noted that the data on the proportion of students suspended for bullying, physical harassment or stalking of another student, had declined, though Ms Desmond raised concerns about why these figures have failed to correspond to the rise in violence-related suspensions. "I have to wonder whether the definitions being used are appropriate, because bullying and harassment often involves physical violence," she said. That said, Mr Jaensch did note that the Department of Education was working to strengthen current reporting guidelines.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/c78abcf0-af49-44ee-9940-93e67d07c668.jpg/r2_0_997_562_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg