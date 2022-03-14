news, local-news, Community, crash, somerset, young men

It's been two days since two young men died in a crash at Somerset. The two men, aged 20 and 27, were found lying in the tray of a 2012 white Toyota Land Cruiser, which had rolled over on Seabrook Road. Police are still investigating the incident. At the site of the crash, bouquets and other small tributes have began to appear. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead Among them lies a black t-shirt, and a pair of sunglasses with one missing lense carefully placed on top. In the meantime, their friends and family have also begun sharing their grief online, posting messages to describe their love and heartbreak. The elder of the two men had become parent to his daughter in September 2020. His partner posted a widely-shared tribute on social media on Saturday. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account "I feel sick. I feel numb. I don't know even know why I am posting this. It doesn't feel real," she wrote. "My beautiful ------, my best friend, my forever person ... I love you, I will always love you, I will always want you, I would do absolutely anything for one more kiss, cuddle or laugh ... You were a light in everyone's life." The younger of the pair has been remembered by his cricket club, where he previously played as a junior. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email "---- came through our junior ranks, coached by his Dad ----, and is part of our Club family," the club wrote. "---'his calmness and abilities led him to be a captain in junior ranks and a Cricket North West representative. ---- joined us this season for a second grade match. ----'s humble and comforting smile lit up the room." Fundraisers have been set up for both families.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jU9weEXQxcXxwRCjU8nuGc/0bc4e263-a76a-4288-a7fc-4647d3d0acc7.JPG/r0_261_5184_3190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg