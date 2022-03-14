newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of North East, North West Coast and Central North Forecast Districts. Heavy rainfalls are likely over the next few hours as a humid and unstable air mass is extending over northern Tasmania from the mainland with a low pressure trough. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account Slow moving showers and severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Launceston and Longford. READ MORE: Tasmania Police charge two men in their 20s after Burnie assault The State Emergency Service advises that people should avoid driving, walking or riding through flood waters, seek shelter and be aware of fallen trees and power lines. For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500.

