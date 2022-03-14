Heavy rainfalls likely over the next few hours across north of state
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for people in parts of North East, North West Coast and Central North Forecast Districts.
Heavy rainfalls are likely over the next few hours as a humid and unstable air mass is extending over northern Tasmania from the mainland with a low pressure trough.
Slow moving showers and severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Launceston and Longford.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should avoid driving, walking or riding through flood waters, seek shelter and be aware of fallen trees and power lines.
For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner