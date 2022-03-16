- COMPETITION: NPL Tasmania
- LAST SEASON: 8th (P21, W1, D3, L17, GF 29, GA 82, Pts 6); Round of 16 in Lakoseljac Cup; Top scorer: Fletcher Fulton (10)
- COACH: Alex Gaetani
- ROUND 1: Glenorchy, 4.30pm Saturday, KGV
- INS: Ari Shea (Launceston City), Jack Carter (Taroona), Matt Spanos (year off), Will Milner (Launceston City), Isael Carvalho (Kingborough), Kosiku Mizuno (from Japan), Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro (from Spain)
- OUTS: Fletcher Fulton (Moreland City in NPL Victoria), Max Reissig (Devonport), Luca Vigilante (retired), Tom Prince (Kingborough), Aaron Campbell, Macka Hancox (both Launceston City)
- CAPTAIN(S): Will Humphrey and Dan Nash
- PRE-SEASON: South Hobart (A) L 0-6, Northern Rangers (H) L 3-5, Ulverstone (H) W 7-1, Olympia (A) L 1-3
- SQUAD: After bidding adios to the Spanish-speaking flair of Vigilante and Nil Sanz, Olympic maintain their cosmopolitan influence by welcoming Carvalho, Mizuno and Rutabayiro from Brazil, Japan and Rwanda respectively. Meanwhile Carter brings experience to the midfield.
- GAETANI SAID: "Isael has been in Tasmania for a few years, had signed for Launceston United but wanted to play state league while we organised Kosiku to fill a positional need. It's nice to have different nationalities and experiences, it brings a bit of diversity and football culture to our group. They are technical players that know the game well at a high level and I hope the end result will be we are a lot more competitive."
- GOALS: "It is the most important season for the club in a very long time because it will define our future as an NPL club in terms of the progress that needs to be made supported by the pathway to the state league. We're aiming to be more competitive and get back on the path we were which was pretty exciting. We need to forget about last year, but learn from it. You lose quality when you come last and it takes a lot of work to change that."
- KEY PLAYER(S): "Will Humphrey, James Hall and Mitch Jones will be pushing for a really top season. And J-P will be one of the league's top centre-backs."
- EMERGING PLAYER(S): "We'll see a lot of Will Prince this year. He's been a standout in pre-season alongside Toby Simeoni, Will Milner and Zac Reissig. They will all get more game time."
- OTHER COACHES: Rob Murray (NC), Sabrina Hopewell and Lucy Johns (NC women), Caleb Smith (NC1)
NPL Tasmania season preview: Riverside Olympic
