Tasmania recorded 923 new cases on Monday with a total of 6647 active cases across the state. This comes as a slight drop from the previous day's figure of 932 new infections. 98.17 per cent of Tasmanians over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead There are 640 people being managed under the COVID@home program, with 13 people across the state being treated in hospital and three people in public ICU. Public Health director Mark Veitch said it is likely one in 100 Tasmanians are undiagnosed active COVID cases. Dr Veitch said while face masks were no longer required to be worn, it was strongly recommended. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email "Please don't discard your masks and please don't discard the idea of wearing them," he said. "6000 cases in a population of 540,000 and means one in 100 of us is our recently diagnosed active case "It's likely that there's at least another one in 100 people wandering around the state who are undiagnosed cases, mostly with mild illness." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

