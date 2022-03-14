sport, local-sport,

Tasmania will host its first group 1 horse race for 12 years in Hobart on Saturday night. The Tasmania Cup, or Tasmanian Pacing Championship as it was previously known, last carried group 1 status in 2010 when it was won by Our Chain Of Command. The following year, in a decision that still rankles with many, the Tasmania Cup stake was slashed from $100,000 to $40,000 and the race automatically demoted to a group 3. The cut was sudden and savage, given that the state's premier race had been worth at least $100,000 for the previous 25 years. It had peaked at $150,000 from 2006 to 2008. Now that it has returned to $100,000, the race gets the accompanying rise in status but it may be for only one year. Harness Racing Australia has stated that, from 2023, only races worth $150,000 will be classified as group 1s. That will leave Tasracing with a decision to make, if it wants Tasmanian harness racing to retain a spot at the elite level. Although this year's field does not have quite the same quality as some of the finals from the 'good old days', it still does justice to the extra stakemoney. It includes six Victorians and the two best-performed locals in Ryley Major and The Shallows. How they qualified - RYLEY MAJOR (30m): Began well, settled one-out, three-back, trailed favourite to turn, dropped into sprint lane, won well in track record 1:57.8. GOTTA GOOD REASON (fr): Led, bowled along well clear, quickly headed by Ryley Major in straight but fought on strongly to be beaten only 2.4m. IM OFF N GONE (fr): Galloped out, settled one-out, two-back with Ryley Major trailing her. Eased three wide home turn as Ryley Major cut down to pegs. Good run, may have peaked late. Beaten 8.4m. ROCKNTOMMY RULZ (fr): Raced three back on pegs, held up leaving back straight last time, ran on well when clear without really threatening first three. Beaten 13.1m. THE SHALLOWS (30m): Slowly away, settled behind Ryley Major one-out, four back. Couldn't hold Ryley Major's back when that horse accelerated but stuck to his guns in run home. Beaten 16.4m. OFFTHETOPOFMYHEAD (fr): Landed one-out, one-back with two laps to go, moved three wide into back straight last time to get to second, under pressure home turn when contacted sulky and briefly broke. Beaten 19.5m. HICKSTEAD (fr): Always near the rear and pulling hard. Gave Jordan Chibnall a torrid drive before running home well to just sneak into final. Beaten 22m. RACKEMUP TIGERPIE (20m): Began well, settled slightly worse than midfield, improved to death mid-race, hit front home turn, drew clear for impressive win in 2:01 mile rate. PUNTARNO STRIDE (fr): Settled second, relegated to three back on pegs after a lap, got off pegs and onto back of winner leaving 400m, found line nicely at massive odds. Beaten 7.2m. SUNNY SANZ (fr): Settled third, then moved to death, got one-one cover about 1500m, held up leaving back straight before coming four wide home turn, finished off gamely. Beaten 7.5m. PERFECT STRIDE (30m): Began well but inconvenienced by galloping horse shortly after, losing valuable ground. Settled ninth just behind eventual winner but let that horse go when it went forward mid-race. One-out, three-back at bell, moved forward one spot into back straight before charging up to leaders nearing home turn. Effort told late but still big run. Beaten 11.1m. MESSERATI (fr): Worked to lead with 1-1/2 laps to go, put to the sword and headed by winner on home turn, fought on OK to be beaten 13.5m. ROCK ON PLAYBOY (fr): Led early, headed by Messerati after a lap, held up, got to sprint lane in home straight but couldn't make any ground on leaders. Beaten 15.4m. WESTERN SONADOR (10m): Looked completely out of contention when began badly and lost lot of ground. Outstanding effort to finish quickly and grab seventh place and last spot in final. Beaten 16.9m. The results of two interstate feature races over the weekend point to The Risk Factor winning the $50,000 Tasmanian St Leger at Mowbray on Wednesday night. The Adam Trinder-trained gelding is coming off a last-start third to Aurora's Symphony and Ho Ho Khan in the Launceston Cup. Ho Ho Khan ran an outstanding fourth to Duais in Saturday's group 1 Australian Cup at Flemington and Aurora's Symphony was gallant in defeat when seventh to Daqiansweet Junior in Monday's group 2 Adelaide Cup. The Risk Factor isn't the only St Leger runner to have finished high up in the Launceston Cup - White Hawk was only a head behind him in fourth place with Glass Warrior a further 2-1/4 lengths away fifth. However he does have a significant advantage at the weights, meeting White Hawk 3.5kg better and Glass Warrior 1.5kg better. Being a non-claiming race, White Hawk has to carry the full 61kg plus another 1kg for the vest allowance, a difficult task over 2400m as Ho Ho Khan found three weeks ago. Anthony Darmanin reunites with White Hawk for the first time since October 2019. Since then the gelding has had 16 different riders and won races for six of them. This week's third-last Wednesday night meeting of the season also includes an open-class sprint where Launceston Cup day feature-race winners Take The Sit and Galenus will do battle.

