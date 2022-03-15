news, local-news,

I note that the council (The Examiner, March 9) has been discussing the application for the building of the proposed kanamaluka Cultural Centre to be situated close to Kings Wharf. It seemed to me that the council was somewhat negative about this exciting project. They would do well to consider that this negativity was also evident prior to the construction of the Sydney Opera House and also to MONA. History has shown that these two iconic buildings have become a focus for tourist (and indeed local) interest in both cities. The construction of this beautiful locally-designed building, a cultural centre, will rapidly attain the same iconic characteristic for Launceston. It will repay over and over the courage of the developer and the far sightedness of the council and rapidly become a much visited, treasured icon of this city. To have a building, locally designed, and set against the palawa kani name of kanamaluka (Tamar River) fulfills important roles in being a place to honour and respect the region's Aboriginal culture while at the same time being a home for the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra and cultural centre for performing arts. It will also provide conference facilities and a flexible gathering space for the wide diversity of cultural activities that enrich the Launceston community and its many visitors. Please, when the application comes before you - councillors - be brave and forward thinking. Future generations will applaud you. We can too easily be remiss in not acknowledging the positives in our community and the support services readily provided if requested. Last week, following a request to my GP, a face-to-face interview by Care Assess just two days later and then the following day a support package was arranged. The service providers contacted me the very next day and weekly help in the home has been organised to commence in two weeks' time. The efficiency and high quality of the personal skills of those involved bears mentioning. I am conscious of people in Ukraine and elsewhere right now without a safe home to sleep in while we in this tiny corner of the world have an abundance of services to keep us safe and healthy. How fortunate we are, so please let us implore our government to increase the intake of refugees, release all asylum seekers, address climate change to ensure we protect all communities, and value and share our bounty. Congratulations to The Examiner on your 180-year milestone. The newspaper provides a vital community service to the region and like many other local organisations and businesses, the Northern Tasmania Branch of the Association of Independent Retirees has appreciated the interest shown by editorial staff over many years. A previous editor, Mr Michael Courtney, was one of the inaugural vice presidents along with Mrs Barbara Payne when Sir Raymond Ferrall was elected president of the branch on 19th February 1993. The excellent special publication 'The Examiner celebrating 180 years' provided a proud history of the paper, its editors, long-serving employees and reflected back on significant events which have occurred over these years. Whether it be regional or national news, sports stories or regular articles The Examiner is the voice of the Northern region and plays an important role in our city. With constant changes in technology and the sharing of information through social media and online news we hope that the community will continue to support the newspaper which itself is supporting and promoting our community and its people. Well done! ONE of the East Coast's natural features whilst driving on the "Great Eastern Drive" is the arched tree formation near the entrance to Kelvedon Estate, south of Swansea Due to age, fatigue and strong winds, one tree has succumbed to the possibility of 100 years of life, and thus has fallen. Hopefully, "the Arc de Kelvedon" will remain a sentinel symbol of homecoming to many future generations living within the municipality.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/37f65074-7dea-42ec-bc94-9c7715caa0e3.jpg/r0_143_4032_2421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg