Two fixtures on opposite sides of the planet perfectly demonstrated why the national football competitions of Australia and England are, and appear destined to remain, worlds apart. Obviously, there is a huge contrast between the competitions' respective tradition and turnover but status and stakes were just as pivotal to the fundamental differences. On Saturday, Western United faced Melbourne City at AAMI Stadium in the A-League. It was both a clash of the top two and a derby in Australia's self-proclaimed sporting capital of the world. And yet it had been rescheduled with just four days' notice, brought forward a week, bizarrely, due to travel and quarantine requirements relating to the Victorian capital's third top-flight team, Melbourne Victory. The result was an entertaining 2-2 draw but it was watched by a crowd of just 8127, which represented about a quarter of the stadium's capacity and is similar to what Launceston used to attract for pre-season friendlies. Way to kill a sporting occasion. Less than 48 hours later and 17,000 kilometres away, Leeds United hosted Norwich in the English Premier League. Far from being the top two, the sides sat bottom and fifth-bottom of the league - the sort of late-season, meaningless encounter played out purely to fulfill contractual obligations in countries like Australia where relegation and promotion are alien concepts. However, with the bottom three sides destined to drop down to the Championship and farewell the lucrative income which accompanies attendance in the planet's richest league, the fixture assumed monumental proportions. As match commentator Ian Crocker observed: "As the past week has gone on this match has gone from big to huge to absolutely massive." A declared crowd of 36,321 thoroughly tested Elland Road's official capacity of 36,792 as Leeds sought to end a run of six straight defeats. With 20 minutes to go, the hosts led 1-0 but, as analyst Andy Walker correctly pointed out "should have been 5-0" having struck the woodwork and missed sitters with equal abandon. Growing in belief at still being in the contest, Norwich went on the attack, hit the crossbar and then won a penalty. However, more than two nerve-racking minutes after pointing to the spot, referee Stuart Attwell reversed his decision having watched the relevant incident several times over on the advice of every fan's favourite innovation, the Video Assistant Referee. As the clock reached the allocated 90 minutes, six minutes of stoppage time was indicated. Kenny McLean needed just five seconds of it to fire in Norwich's equaliser. Collectively, about 35,000 heads descended into 70,000 hands, each accompanied by swearing in a Yorkshire accent. With one kick, the points difference between the teams was slashed by a third. With 92 minutes on the clock, and Norwich fans advising Leeds manager Jesse Marsch how he was going to be sacked in the morning, United threw on Joe Gelhardt, a 19-year-old whose previous career highlight was making his debut - also as a substitute - for Wigan Athletic against Rotherham United in the first round of the league cup. Two minutes later, enigmatic and temperamental Brazilian winger Raphinha pounced on defensive hesitancy, skipped round Norwich keeper Tim Krul and pulled the ball back for Gelhardt to put Leeds back in front. About 35,000 Yorkshire heads could barely believe their 70,000 eyes. But still the action wasn't over. With 13 seconds of the designated six minutes stoppage time left, Norwich won a free-kick 30m out from goal. Krul abandoned his goalkeeping duties and raced upfield to join the last-ditch attack. Amid heart-stopping mayhem in the Leeds box, the veteran Dutchman calmly threaded the ball through and bearded bald Finnish striker Teemu Pukki appeared destined to convert another stoppage-time equaliser only for home keeper Illan Meslier's right hand to write the final line to an epic story. Dejected away supporters shed tears into green and yellow scarves and began contemplating returning home to Norfolk and their Delia Smith cookery books as Crocker summarised proceedings with indisputable accuracy. "Absolutely engrossing and enthralling ... this is unreal," he said with what remained of his voice. "A game that drew us in from the very first minute and kept us gripped until the very last. Two teams fighting to stay in the Premier League, hoping to keep their place among the elite of English football, produced a magnificent match." It may seem a bit unfair to compare a contest between two clubs founded well over a century ago at a ground built in 1897 in a competition formed 133 years ago to franchises created four and 12 years ago in a ground built in 2010. But the absence of relegation and promotion between divisions renders pointless so many Australian football contests - in a variety of codes. And the competitions are hardly helped when potential blockbusters are effectively ruined by bureaucratic stupidity. However, maybe I'm missing the point. As a colleague pointed out when I detailed all the above: "But we do have the A-League finals series, where teams get richly rewarded for being crap for half the season."

