They were tall, tenacious and terrifically successful, now Longford's beloved 1957 side has been inducted as part of the Longford Legends Walk. For a town famous for being graced by Michael Roach on the football field, Frank 'Mulga' Davies' 1957 side remains revered for their sizeable success throughout the decade. The side claimed three Northern Tasmanian Football Association flags alongside the club's only Tasmanian state premiership as they went toe-to-toe with an all-conquering North Hobart side and won. Davies was a talented footballer and starred for Carlton in the VFL, including a stint as vice-captain, before he settled at Longford as captain-coach. Over four years between 1955-1958, Longford achieved unprecedented success as they claimed NTFA flags in 1955 (their maiden premiership), '57 and '58 with only a straight sets finals exit in 1956 preventing a four-peat. The side's crowning glory was 1957 when they dropped only three games on the way to another NTFA premiership which they claimed over Launceston 11.11 (77) to 6.7 (43). The talented side, which contained the likes of club and association best and fairest winner John Fitzallen, John Maher and Jack Barnes, marched on to the state preliminary final against North-West premiers Ulverstone. The Tigers accounted for their North-West opponents with ease and the difference between the two sides was over six goals. That win set up a fixture with John Leedham's North Hobart in the state final. North Hobart had claimed nine Tasmanian state premierships in their history to that point. READ MORE: Returning to Glory Days A significant crowd of more than 12,220 people attended the state grand final as the Tigers beat the South's best side 14.16 (100) to 12.7 (79). More than 60 years on, the side's centre-half back Ivan Hayes said the group was humbled to be bestowed the honour at a ceremony at Stokes Park. "It is excellent it is just a shame there's not more [of the team] about, many are not with us anymore, but it was a [great] team," he said. "I played team sports all my life and that was one you'll never forget. "I came to Longford as a full-forward and there was an opening in the team for me to play centre-half back where I played for the rest of my life." READ MORE: Henry Youl responds to Rowing Australia selection Alongside Longford fanatic and media personality Neil Kearney, they recounted stories of Davies and their all-conquering side which was the toast of the town during their successful period. "Our big boss, Fred [Davies], he was a legend and everyone just looked up to him, he was never rowdy like I remember some coaches but when he asked you to do something, everyone did it," Hayes said. Their success saw them inducted into the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame, while several of the players including Fitzallen, Hayes and Davies are in Longford's team of the century. In 2017, Longford Football Club paid special tribute to its most famous side as part of the 60th anniversary of the achievement. They also remembered Davis, Peter Jago, Gus O'Brien, Ivo Brown, Ron Butterworth, Tom Barwick and Murray Cox who have passed away since the title-winning years. Even six decades on, the side still enjoys getting together and reflecting on their successful era for the Tigers, which remains thought of as the best time in the club's history. "It's terrific, we used to have different things club-wise, there was always a big crowd and you enjoyed talking to one another," Hayes said. "In your mind, you can still sort of play the games back again even now and remember things that happened and players like they were yesterday."

