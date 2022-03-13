sport, local-sport,

Regional pennant competitions took a one-week hiatus for the March long weekend while Bowls Tasmania began their gala week of bowls - the state championships consist of a plethora of disciplines across open, B-grade and disability divisions. Saturday and Sunday saw men's and women's open and B-grade fours events held between the Rosny Park and Beltana Bowls Clubs. Following a number of upsets and interesting results in the men's open competition, eight section winners advanced to the quarter-finals after Saturday's play. The fancied rink of Ryan Guy, Will Coad, Mark Nitz and Taelyn Male breezed through their quarter-final encounter before experiencing a grandstand finish against the Peter Bannister-skipped rink. A one-shot win saw Male and his rink face off against the Mitch Banks-skipped rink which had managed to upstage several good teams along the way to the final. Unfortunately for Banks and his crew, the class of Male, Nitz, Coad and Guy would rise to the top, securing the state men's open fours title with a final score of 17-12 - an accolade Nitz is familiar with. In the women's open fours, reigning state bowler of the year Rae Simpson navigated her team of Jean Claridge, Yvonne Buckley and Peri Buckley into the grand final having narrowly avoided a scare in both the sectional rounds and the semi-final where a slender two-shot margin was all that was separating them from the Jill Silvey rink. Maree Morgan and her team managed to win all three sectional games before her team's biggest win came in their semi-final encounter against one of Tasmania's best young bowlers in the form of Lauren Banks. The final was a tight game but the fancied quartet of Claridge, Buckley, Buckley and Simpson stole victory by the smallest of margins on the final end - the perfect way for Simpson to ensure her bowler of the year defence goes to plan. Open and B-grade pairs and singles disciplines will be played from Monday through Friday and will be accompanied by events for the bowling arm and disability players.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/0a40f99b-2d95-4c3f-9039-0d674ee4da82.jpg/r0_433_5715_3662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg