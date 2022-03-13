sport, local-sport,

The Tasmania Devils have been overrun by a fearsome Eastern Ranges outfit 3.9 (27) to 9.4 (58) which damages their finals hopes after back-to-back losses. The Ranges were always going to be difficult at Kilsyth Recreation Reserve, with the home side having only conceded 21.5 points per game this season, including a solitary goal and three points in their previous win over Gippsland. For all of the Ranges' defensive prowess, the Devils started spritely in the opening term and managed to surge the ball forward on multiple occasions but failed to convert their chances as they notched six behinds for the period. It was a different story for the home side, who proved ruthlessly efficient in front of goal, as they finished off some impressive passages of play to kick three goals to none by quarter time. The Devils had a long wait for their first goal, which eventually came from Bellah Parker, in response to a strong start from the Ranges, as she continued her goal-kicking form which sees her top the charts for Tasmania. READ MORE: Alastair Clarkson expands on idea of setting up Tassie footy academ The Devils' defensive line provided some resistance to the relentless attacking moves of the home side as they worked the ball out of the middle thanks to Mia Busch and Bridget Deed and into attack time after time. The Ranges kicked two goals before adding another three in the third term while keeping the Devils scoreless to establish a 38-point lead heading into the final change. While a game-winning comeback seemed unlikely, the Devils refused to give up as they enjoyed their best quarter of the game. They found their usual run-and-gun style on the wing through the likes of Madison Brazendale and Meghan Gaffney while Amy Prokopiec's contested marking proved a feature in the Devils' ball movement. The Devils took advantage of their good work as they capped off a few impressive passages of play with two goals in five minutes courtesy of classy finishes from Priya Bowering. Despite winning the final term, the deficit proved too great as the Ranges recorded their sixth win of the season. The Devils will play the Bendigo Pioneers at North Hobart oval next weekend.

