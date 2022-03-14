newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Labor is again pressuring the state government to provide greater relief for small businesses. Shadow Minister for business Janie Finlay said the challenges faced by small businesses had not stopped, labelling the Liberals out of touch with their needs. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead The call has followed the announcement of the round three COVID-19 Business Impact Support Program last week for businesses that had experienced revenue losses of 30 per cent or more between February 15 and March 14 2022. Under the program, eligible businesses can obtain $1000 to $10,000 in funding, as well as payments of between $1000 and $5000 for loss of perishable items due to closure. Both are relative to business size. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account When asked how much Labor would spend, Ms Finlay said the solution was not necessarily in the figure and referred to measures such as fixed cost rebates for power, water and land. Tasmania Small Business Council executive Robert Mallett said the government support measures were appropriate and measured. "We'd be happy to work with a with anybody who's got some good suggestions as to how the viability of small businesses can be extended and enhanced," he said. "At the end of the day, somebody's got to pay and that'll be the business people of Tasmania that will end up having to pay for these support measures over a number of years. And so if we can keep that to a minimum, then businesses still say viable." READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email Ms Finlay drew attention to the $300 million in the 2021-22 budget for unallocated COVID support, calling on the government to be more transparent on how it had been invested. This reserve was announced in the House of Assembly in August 2021 by Premier Peter Gutwein, who said it was for "funding for new initiatives, which will help to meet increased demand for essential services, especially in our health system, as well as supporting vulnerable Tasmanians". READ MORE: Tasmania Police charge two men in their 20s after Burnie assault Small Business Minister Madeleine Ogilvie said the government had fully committed the $150 million available this financial year, with the remaining money for the next three years. Ms Ogilvie did not comment on how it had been spent. Community Services Minister Nic Street said the government had provided over $160 million to local businesses and would continue to engage with the business community. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161675808/edae5c7c-f015-46e4-8b3f-879a1d5f948b.jpg/r2_52_998_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg