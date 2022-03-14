newsletters, editors-pick-list, student, suspended, tasmania, education, school, violence, abuse, assault

More than 1500 Tasmanian students were suspended for physically abusing other students last year - a marked increase on previous years - according to data released by the state government in response to questions from the Opposition. The rise in suspensions mirror similar rises in overall individual suspension incidents and acts of student violence against teachers or staff members in Tasmania's schools. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead The disclosed state statistics tallied just under 8500 Tasmanian suspension incidents in 2021, up from 6830 in the previous year. Of those individual suspension incidents, 2200 resulted from physical abuse of another student. Those incidents of student-on-student violence led to 1511 students being suspended in 2021, compared to 1275 students suspended in 2020 and just 1096 students suspended in 2017. That rise has also coincided with a rise in suspension incidents relating to student-on-staff violence, which jumped from 268 in 2020 to 312 in 2021. The centrally held state suspension data was presented by the Tasmania government in response to questions posed by Tasmanian Labor's education spokesman Josh Willie. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account Mr Willie is calling on the state government to address the "alarmingly high" rate of physical violence in Tasmanian schools. He also brought attention to the number of suspension incidents relating to harassment or stalking of a teacher or other staff member, which rose from 14 in 2020 to 33 in 2021 - a trend he labelled "concerning". In response to rising rates of violence-related suspensions in Tasmania's schools, Mr Wille said the state government's failure to address the issue would have "economic and social consequences for all Tasmanians". "Everybody understands it is not possible to prevent all incidents across all schools, but it's abundantly clear the government is not working closely with schools and principals to provide resources and greater support," he added. It should also be noted, however, that the number of suspension incidents relating to bullying or physical harassment remained relatively steady at 119 compared to the previous year. T READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email That figure is also substantially down from 392 incidents in 2017, though it remains unclear how a rise in incidents of student-on-student physical abuse hasn't resulted in a corresponding rise in bullying and physical harassment incidents. When asked what policies Tasmanian Labor would like to see implemented to address the rise, Mr Willie brought attention to Labor's previous election commitment to place a mental health worker in every school to "give students timely access to support". READ MORE: Tasmania Police charge two men in their 20s after Burnie assault "Providing a safe and supporting learning environment is critical if we are going to address the low literacy and numeracy skills that impact our kids throughout their lives and have a devastating effect on their ability to sustain meaningful employment," he added. In disclosing the data, the state government noted it was "working with the Department of Education to ensure there is a consistent approach to preventing and responding to bullying through the introduction of minimum standards and strengthen current reporting standards". What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

