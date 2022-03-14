newsletters, editors-pick-list, campbell, town, hall, sale, northern midlands, council, tascat, andrew mccullagh

The controversial decision by the Northern Midlands Council last year to sell the Campbell Town Hall has been backed by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal. The council first resolved to sell the town hall in a closed meeting in March of last year and then again four months later in a public meeting. The council cited the ongoing cost of maintaining the building and its relative disuse as reasons for the sale. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead Following the second vote, a case was brought to the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal by opponent Andrew McCullagh in November last year. The appeal submitted that the loss of the town hall would present "undue hardship" to the Campbell Town community due to a lack of similar facilities in the surrounding area. In a hearing in late February, however, town planning authority Neil Shephard pointed toward several other locations to which the town hall's current users could relocate. The Tribunal also determined that the evidence presented didn't constitute undue hardship and, therefore, confirmed the sale. "Accepting that the current users will have to utilise other venues, that alone will not amount to hardship on the evidence before the Tribunal, let alone undue hardship," the decision read. Speaking on the decision, Mr McCullagh - who runs the Facebook page "Northern Midlands Council Watch" - doesn't believe the fight to stop the sale is over yet. "You never say never. We just have to keep battling away [...] I think they [the council] have got a few logistical issues and challenges ahead that they haven't considered," he said. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account Mr McCullagh noted the current zoning requirements for the land on which the town hall sits could present another hurdle in its sale. It should also be noted that Mr McCullagh remains the subject of an ongoing defamation case brought against him by Northern Midlands Council general manager Des Jennings. Following the approval, the council plans to proceed with the disposal of the property and has asked its officers to prepare a report on the options available. Mayor Mary Knowles OAM welcomed the Tribunal's finding, and noted that the old town hall was no longer used for council administration. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email She also said the council had taken into consideration that there were now other halls and meeting rooms with "more suitable amenities available in Campbell Town and across the broader municipality to meet the community's needs". The Tribunal also stipulated that it would consider an application for legal costs, though the council has not confirmed whether it will be submitting one. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

