The Lapidary Club caught between a rock and a hard place

After 25 years at the same location, The Lapidary Club of Northern Tasmania Inc is on the hunt for a new club house, as its current meeting place has hit the market. The club has been operating for more than half a century and has a membership of more than 180 that brings together a broad range of ages from 15 nationalities. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead Expressions of interest on the site - which sits on St Leonards Road in St Leonards - closed last week. While the land hasn't yet sold, club President Kaye Hanson is eager to get a new site lined up to prevent a lack of venue from disrupting the club's 50-year history. However, so far Ms Hanson has not been able to locate a suitable venue that meets the needs of the club with a non-for-profit-friendly price range. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account "Hopefully someone somewhere has a room or a shed we could utilise. We'd hate to see it close as it's become such a valuable part of Launceston," she said. Consequently, she is calling on any venue owners who might have a suitable location to contact her at launcestonrockclub@gmail.com

