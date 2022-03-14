news, local-news,

The final round of Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand funding was announced last week, injecting millions into the nation's arts and entertainment sectors. Of the $20 million spent on 91 recipients, $828,262 was allocated between five Tasmanian projects. The state projects included A Festival Called PANAMA 2022, Festival of Voices, Australian Wooden Boat Festival, Vibrance Festival, and Warp Magazine. Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin welcomed the money, but raised question's about the state's share. "We welcome any funding made available. It sounds like a great bunch of recipients. Any funding we can provide to this sector at the moment is really important," he said. "Without being critical, we usually would expect to get out two point five per cent, which is usually our natural share of the bucket for these funds based on our population, and it sounds like it's a little off on this one. But again, I don't know the full circumstance." The federal government program was designed to reactivate the industry.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/161675808/811d4509-8d2b-4ba7-83d5-fd4e2d22517d.jpg/r2_34_1083_645_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg