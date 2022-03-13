news, local-news,

One of the biggest and shiniest convoys of trucks from around Tasmania set off on a journey aimed at raising crucial funds for one of Australia's largest non-profit organisations on the weekend. The 39th annual Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association Truck Run took off from the Glebe in Launceston at 10am on Sunday, before traveling along the Southern Outlet and reaching the Longford Showrounds at about 11am. About 2500 people attended the event, where live music, food, and children's activities were all provided. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead The funds raised at the event, through gold coin donations, raffles, and an auction, are set to support the Royal Flying Doctor Service Tasmania's Truckie Checkups health initiative, which launched today and was trialed on more than 50 truck drivers during the run. Media, marketing, and fundraising officer at the RFDS, Lana Best, said Truckie Checkups was a new health initiative of the RFDS, in which mobile health hub buses, along with physical and mental health workers, would be set up at truck stops around the state to conduct regular health and wellness checks. She said the RFDS encouraged drivers to pull up for a quick but potentially lifesaving check, with the aim of identifying health problems before they exacerbate. READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account "The health of truck drivers is all-important, because they're out on the road every single day," she said. "The RFDS is trying to tackle chronic disease in Tasmania and we're going to do everything we can to ensure the busy schedule that truck drivers are faced with doesn't prevent them from accessing those services too." Secretary-treasurer Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association, Julie Wise, said some truck drivers spend between five to seven weeks on the road at a time. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email She said that restricted their ability to be correctly treated by a medical professional whenever necessary, and believed the RFDS's Truckie Checkups health initiative was a step in the right direction to solve that issue. "If they're able to stop in somewhere and have a break on their run, where they're not only able to grab a coffee and a bite to eat, but also to speak to a medical professional about something that's been worrying them, then that will give them immense relief," she said. READ MORE: Tasmania Police charge two men in their 20s after Burnie assault "It will no doubt improve their mental health too, which, in turn, will make the roads a much safer place for everyone in general." Ms Best said by Sunday night, figures showed $20,000 had been raised at this year's event, exceeding the $17,000 raised last year. She also said the participation in the run had increased from 99 to 110 trucks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/a77e899a-076b-46ee-a084-5b306a79d1ff.jpg/r439_778_4510_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg