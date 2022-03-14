newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The aroma of delicious food, combined with the melodic chords of various foreign instruments, created a unique atmosphere at an event in the heart of Launceston on the weekend. Harmony Week, an initiative aimed at highlighting and celebrating the state's multiculturalism, and the successful integration of migrants into the community, launched at Civic Square on Sunday. Traditionally, the nationwide event's Tasmanian launch has been held in Hobart, however for the first time in its history, the celebration kicked off in the state's North. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead Proceedings got underway at 11am as multiple event organisers and Multicultural Council representatives were joined on the steps, adjacent to the Police Headquarters in the square, by several politicians and distinguished guests. Multicultural Council of Tasmania senior vice-chairperson, Aimen Jafri, said Harmony Week successfully personified Tasmania's vibrant and diverse multicultural community. "It shows the critical role migrants play, and will continue to play, in the state's economic future," she said. "It also exhibits how beautifully this land has absorbed the essence of these communities, which have brought endless possibilities to Tasmania." READ MORE: The forgotten sinking of the Fred Moore: A first-hand account A similar sentiment was echoed by multiple speakers at the event, including Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten, Tasmania Aborigional Centre representative Daisy Allen, and the Multicultural Council of Tasmania's recently announced new chief executive, Lee Wilson. While remaining complimentary to the 180 cultures in Tasmania, others took the opportunity to call for further action to be taken regarding Australia's stance on refugee in-take, which Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said had significantly decreased. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email "We can really do a lot better in regards to the amount of refugees we take in this nation," he said. "We used to have a quota of 18,500 genuine refugees in Australia, but that was cut to 13,750 a few years back. "(The Greens) would like to see a humanitarian quota of 50,000, including a further 20,000 specifically for the people of Afghanistan." READ MORE: Tasmania Police charge two men in their 20s after Burnie assault Community Services and Development Minister Nic Street said the migrants had made an important contribution to Tasmania and had always received support from the state government. He also revealed Premier Peter Gutwein had written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week in the hope that it would encourage him to increase the humanitarian uptake of refugees in order to include those attempting to flee war-torn Ukraine. "We want to do this without adversely impacting the intake of others," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

