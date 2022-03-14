news, local-news,

Dancers from far and wide will soon travel to Launceston with the city to host Australia's most prestigious dance championship. The Highland Dancing Champion of Champions Championship of Australia occurs every second year. It sees dancers aged between four and 25 hit the stage and compete in a range of traditional Scottish dances, including the Highland Fling, the Sword Dance and the Seann Triubhas. Dancers who make the top three of any major Australian championship qualify for Champions of Champions. This year, more than 300 national and international dancers are set to compete. Event spokesperson Kim Roe said the championship was the most prestigious highland dance event in the country and Tasmania has a rich history of involvement. "Highland dancing competitions throughout the world have been virtually shut down over the last two years," she said. "So everyone in the dancing community, including dancers, teachers and families are looking forward to getting together once again." Local champion highland dancer Elie Roe Daniel has danced in seven Champion of Champions championships, competing since she was nine years old. The 25-year-old said after not seeing her competitors dance for so long she was unsure where to place herself in the competition, but still felt confident. "It truly is absolutely exciting," Ms Roe Daniel said "No-one's seen each other for two years. Everyone's really excited. Everyone's training really hard ... and I think that people are just excited to get down here and dance. "It's going to be a fun event." The event is supported by Events Tasmania and the City of Launceston council. City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said the championship was a fantastic opportunity for Launceston and encouraged people to attend. "It's the one of the most prestigious highland dancing [events] in Australia," he said. Mr van Zetten said with the event attracting dancers, their families, and those with an interest in highland dancing, it presented a great opportunity for local tourism. "We know people want to come here and they love it here, so the more the merrier," he said. "And I'm sure our tourism places, our coffee shops and cafes would love it as well." The state last held the competition in Hobart in 2012. Launceston has only hosted the event once before in 2002. Ninety of this year's competitors are Tasmanian. The championship will run Saturday, April 9 until Sunday April 10 at the Silverdome.

