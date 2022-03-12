Tasmania Police investigate 'deliberately lit' Bracknell fire

news, local-news, fire, bracknell, police, tasmania, shed, arson

Tasmania Police's Central North division are continuing to investigate a suspected arson in Bracknell. Police and fire crews were first alerted to the fire about 7:50am on Saturday, March 12 and discovered upon arrival that a small hay shed had burnt down. The shed contained a tractor and farm equipment, all of which was destroyed by the blaze. Following initial investigation, Tasmania Police have determined that the fire was deliberately lit. Consequently, police are asking residents in Bracknell to review CCTV footage at the time of the incident and report any suspicious behaviour. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 131444 or you can provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.

