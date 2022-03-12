sport, local-sport,

For both athletics and rowing the Australian domestic seasons come to a climax at the end of this month in Sydney - on almost identical dates and culminating on April 3. After the deluge that has impacted on Australia's largest city and the subsequent flooding, the consequences are vastly different for the two sports. Both were actually in Sydney last night as well - athletics for the third major circuit meeting of the Australian season and, fortunately perhaps, in the case of rowing only for an awards night. As a land-based sport, athletics really only needs the rain to stay away to resume activities as normal. As it happens, Sydney Olympic Park looked a picture for last night's meet - the spectator banks as green as they have ever been at this time of year, albeit perhaps still a touch too moist to be sat upon. The track, being all-weather, was fine and even the regular impact of 7.26kg hammers landing on the grassed infield didn't create too many problems. To their absolute credit, the SOPA staff and the volunteers in the athletics technical crew did a superb job in presenting the venue so well for competition. But even with a couple of weeks still to go the story might be quite different for the rowers for their nationals at Penrith - with flooding, fouled course fittings and sewerage overflows all presenting potentially event threatening issues. Fingers crossed that the rainstorms stay away - first and foremost for the people of greater Sydney - but also for Australia's current finest in two of its most decorated sports. Recent weeks have not only been tough in terms of the elements but sadly also for the obituary writers at the Sport Australia Hall of Fame. In the space of a week, they had to pen farewells to five inductees. John Landy was certainly not the most be-medalled of Australian athletics' list of greats but there is no question that he was one of its legends. Not that John would have had a bar of any such accolades - he was the humblest of champions, always talking down his considerable achievements - not the least of which being the second human to run the mile in under four minutes. For those captivated by great feats, glider-pilot Ingo Renner was a constant in the 1970s. A post-war German migrant he won 19 national gliding champions. But it was his penchant to take on challenges like the two-seater world distance record and a single-seater speed record over a 10km triangle when sports fans were enthralled by anything in the Guinness Book of World Records, that truly brought him notice. Dean Woods lost his battle with cancer at just 55 years of age. His longevity as a world-class track cyclist was a particular quality - from his teaming with Kevin Nichols, Michael Turtur and Tasmania's Michael Grenda to take the Olympic gold in the team pursuit at Los Angeles in 1984 through to 1996 in Atlanta where he collected a bronze medal in the same event. In between there was a swathe of world championship and Commonwealth Games accolades. And then the were the passing within 24 hours of two of the nation's cricketing greats. Both Rod Marsh and Shane Warne were not just game-changers on the field but also great characters, adored by a sport-loving nation. Marsh was exceptional behind the stumps, forging the most special of relationships with the perhaps even more-skilled fellow West Australian Dennis Lillee. As cricket became much more a ball-by-ball television sport, Marsh made Australians believe that the wicketkeeper could be relied upon to make runs and extend the length of valuable partnerships lower down the order. As for Warnie, the relentless outpouring of emotion from the public not just in this country but from across the world says it all. Like Marsh, Warne dragged his cricketing skill and artform from little-practised to game-changer - not only at his own behest but through the efforts of those who were inspired by his trail-blazing. Landy would have eschewed the possibility of a state funeral. But Warne would have relished the occasion and would be suitably impressed by what it will turn out to be.

