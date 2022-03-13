sport, local-sport,

The serve is up and Isabella Duffie is ready to bring volleyball to the forefront for Tasmania in her newly created position. The 22-year-old from Hobart was recently appointed as the first-ever executive officer for Volleyball Tasmania in a wide-ranging role encompassing game development and administration. In a heartland AFL state, Duffie is hoping to grow the game of volleyball among juniors and professionalise the sport. "What I would like to do is to make it more professional in a sense to kind of get us on the same standard as all the other states and how they conduct their programs," she said. "We've got a really good junior program that is very professional in the way that they conduct and portray themselves and I want to get the rest of volleyball on that level. "Hopefully, we can make it bigger as well and get more sponsorship and funding ... I think once you have that kind of support and [bigger] venues and for referees and coaches being able to pay them more, you'll get more people in because you've got more to offer." READ MORE: Longford beat Trevallyn to set up Hadspen grand final Volleyball Tasmania president Dean Young welcomed the appointment as a big step forward for volleyball in the state. "This appointment is a significant step in achieving the objectives of our 2025 strategic plan. As our only employee in Tasmania, it truly is a game-changer for the sport of volleyball," he said. READ MORE: St Patrick's College defeats Hutchins School in SATIS decider The organisation's overall aim is to have a Tasmanian playing for Australia in the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. For Duffie, given her focus on game development, that long-term aim starts with a thriving junior program. "I want to focus on juniors as well because I would love to make this role all about growing volleyball in Tasmania and widening the community and making it more of a community as well," she said. "I feel like starting from the ground up with juniors and getting more juniors into volleyball is the way to do it. "The club competitions I've seen so far, they've got a lot of talent but I think our best area of growth at the moment is juniors but there's a long way to go." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/bdf9f16a-43eb-4440-b66e-eb3a38fc11ee.JPG/r64_194_1104_782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg