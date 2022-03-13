Strong Pilates' first Tasmanian studio to open in heritage Launceston factory

news, local-news, strong, pilates, launceston, tasmania, cameron street, crown mill's factory

The old Crown Mill's building on Cameron Street will soon be home to Tasmania's first Strong Pilates franchise. Headed by franchisees Brent and Danielle Capel, the Launceston site will be one of several Strong Pilates studios opening up in The Apple Isle in the coming months. The Launceston studio is set to open on March 26, with Hobart CBD, Kingston, Eastern Shore, Devonport and Burnie locations expected to open before the end of the year. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse Mr Capel said he was drawn to the Strong Pilates approach by the emphasis on low-impact exercises in combination with high-intensity training and Pilates. "We saw the concept and just thought it had one of the best approaches," he said. Both Mr Capel and his partner have a background in fitness. Mrs Capel began her career as a P.E. teacher and Mr Capel had worked as a personal trainer before the pair opened up their first venture, Balanced Fitness in Ulverstone. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk The openings in Tasmania are part of a larger effort by the franchise to expand across Australia and New Zealand. The brand's footprint is expected to grow from 10 sites to more than 75 following the franchise push. Strong Pilates co-founder Michael Ramsey has seen the brand grow substantially from just three locations in 2020. "We're seeing people quit their jobs and not only back Strong but also themselves, by investing in a Strong franchise and taking more of an entrepreneurial career path," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/2c82c4a2-ae75-44c1-bb09-d081867249ba.jpg/r0_80_2839_1684_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg