Two Tasmanian artists have been highly commended for their vastly different pieces in this year's Glover Prize. Greg Ferry won a Highly Commended award for his oil on cedar Tattoo convention Bridgewater, wet shirt competition, capturing a tattoo convention in an outer Hobart suburb. Mr Ferry said landscape was the stage where history and society were created. With his interest in humanity, he sought to capture how people interact within the landscape. "There's just a line-up of competitions and people judging tattoos," he said. "So there's that the best leg tattoo, best arm tattoo and all that, and then they had the wet shirt competition and someone screamed out 'go mum'. "That night when I was there, it had a certain rawness to it, and with the River Derwent behind it, I just thought 'that's just the most amazing scene. It's beautiful in it's own right'." READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse One of the thee judges, Amber Koroluk-Stephenson, said Mr Ferry's work spoke of a broader experience of Tasmanian culture. "As a Tasmanian, I think for me it really resonated because it speaks of a narrative and a language around landscape and people and place that isn't necessarily seen in certain circles, and so I thought it was really important to bring that to the forefront," she said. Ms Koroluk-Stephenson said although traditional landscapes were important, she appreciated how the piece pushed boundaries. "I love that this work breaks from that expectation and normalcy of what is beauty and what is landscape," she said. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk This year was Mr Ferry's first time entering in the Glover Prize. "The most important thing to me is that the picture communicates something to the viewer and makes them feel something ... the prize is definitely a bonus," he said. Stephen Lees won a Highly Commended award for his oil panel Walking George' (pictured), a piece celebrating the joy of walking through the countryside. "It's made up of different little parts of the area which I walk the dog, basically, and sort of collaged together in my head and then painted from that," he said. "We live near a track, and during that sort of early lockdown phase in Hobart all of a sudden that track was incredibly busy, like people just out walking and enjoying probably looking and seeing for the first time ... all of a sudden you had a month of Sundays and people just had that quietness." READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court Mr Lees said his piece explored divided landscape with endemic Indigenous species co-existing next to introduced colonial species. He said his work was also influenced by pictorial inventions featured in Indian miniature painting. Ms Koroluk-Stephenson said the judges were taken by its romantic mysticism and the breaking of perspectives. "[It had] this certain kind of quality of layering and this kind of romantic space that was ungraspable," she said. "It was a kind of fragmented experiential take on the landscape and wasn't taken from a particular viewpoint". Mr Lees won the Glover Prize in 2005, and has been highly commended twice before. "Any sort of affirmation of your work is always good because being a painter is quite a lonely business and you're sort of just working away by yourself, and when the work goes out and suddenly comes back in that form, that's always appreciated. It just helps with your confidence to keep on going," he said. READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes The exhibition's first day kicked off with a bang with hundreds of people flocking to the display within the first few hours of its opening. Local Derrock Jonas said he thought this year's exhibition was special, with great things coming out of lockdowns. "There's a lot of good talent about," he said. "It's good to see some local artwork opened up to the public and be able to come and have a look." The exhibition is being held in Evandale's Falls Park Pavilion and is open until Sunday March 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

