The trip to Sydney was well worth it for Tamar Rowing Club's Chris Symons. He was thrilled to receive the volunteer of the year honour at the Rower of the Year awards on Friday night in Penrith. READ MORE: Huge honour as rower celebrates 50 years in sport Symons was in the running for official of the year and volunteer of the year as part of the ceremony. The Riverside resident was among a group of six finalists for the former and five finalists for the latter. "I was (surprised) because I knew some of the people that were other nominations and I thought 'oh yeah, they've done a whole heap of work' so I wasn't really expecting to get called out," he said. "Of course, if I had been I would have been sitting closer to the end of the table because you had to fight your way out again," he added with a smile. He considers it the highest honour of his 50 years in the sport. "As far as my actual rowing went, I was never particularly good at it, I only ever got four championships which isn't much really in rowing," he said. "But it's all the other stuff that's given me a lifetime of enjoyment, so you're not really into getting awards that much. "But when they do come along, it's very nice." He said he'd received an overwhelming response since he won the award. "The number of texts and Facebook messages have been colossal, there's been people everywhere sending me their best wishes," he said. "It's been very pleasing and gratifying." He had a ball at the ceremony among esteemed company. "It was an amazing room full of people, Olympians and people who have been tangled up with rowing for a huge amount of time," he said. "I knew very few people when I got there, I met up with some other people when we got there that I'd had met before and had a very enjoyable evening." Symons attended the ceremony with his wife, Ruth, who he gave a special thank you to. "(I want to thank) Rowing Tasmania for nominating me in the first place and to Ruth who has for the past 40-odd years allowed to do what I wanted to do at rowing," he said. He received a heavy glass trophy and a $1000 gift voucher as a prize. Symons, who has been a volunteer official for about 10 years, has officiated at national events. He also coaches, assists with Rowing Tasmania regattas and is a keen contributor to fundraisers.

