news, local-news,

About 1500 Launceston residents are without electricity after a pole fire in Kings Meadows triggered a power outage. According to TasNetworks the power outage is affecting the suburbs of Kings Meadows, Norwood, Prospect and Youngtown. Estimated restoral is 11pm on Friday night. Tasmania Fire Service were first alerted to the incident at about 5:30pm on Friday night, and successfully extinguished the pole fire upon arrival after the power was turned off. According to a TFS spokesperson at the site, the potential electrical wire fault had been "dropping sparks everywhere". TFS also extinguished spot fires in surrounding vegetation on Fawkes Street. A TasNetworks spokesperson said they were unsure when power would return. No one was injured and no private property has been damaged.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/b7892b41-7d6b-413d-8f80-bd52a6e8e056.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg