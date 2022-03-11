news, local-news,

The RACT wants the state government to double the amount of new mobile speed cameras to be rolled out across the state. In its 2022-23 budget submission released on Friday, the motoring body noted the state government had committed to an intial rollout of eight new cameras. In its submission, it said it wanted that number increased to 16. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse It has proposed that fine revenue generated by cameras fund the expansion of the network. The RACT, along with the Civil Contractors Federation, has requested the state's road maintainence budget be increased from $70 million to $100 million. It said road maintenance and road infrastructure investment were the top two member concerns in RACT's 2020 member survey. READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court RACT chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said Tasmanians wanted better and safer roads, better driver education and better enforcement of the rules. "Tasmania has the worst road safety record of any state, but if all Tasmanians and all levels of government strive to look after each other on our roads and support the evidence-based initiatives to achieve that, we can be nation-leading," he said. "Already there are steps in the right direction by the state movernment in renewing Tasmania's mobile speed camera network with eight new cameras, improving driver training, making our major highways safer. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk "But the RACT wants the state government to do much more." Mr Bailey said the government needed to keep pace with road camera technology in other states that detected mobile phone use and seatbelt use.

