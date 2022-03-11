news, local-news, glover prize, art, Jennifer Riddle, prize, tasmania, australia, winner, landscape painting

A soothing, reflective landscape featuring rippling mountains and pristine waters has won the coveted 2022 Glover Prize. Mornington Peninsula artist Jennifer Riddle won the award with her synthetic polymer on canvas, Wanderings of the Past and Now. "I'm delighted and really honoured to be standing before the artists that have won in the last 18 years and to become the 19th and the third woman is especially a privilege and an honour," she said. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse The Glover Prize is awarded to the best contemporary landscape painting of Tasmania. This year it attracted 534 entries from Australia and beyond - with artists from the UK, US, New Zealand, Taiwan and Scotland submitting works. Of the 42 finalists, 21 were Tasmanian. Ms Riddle's painting captured Port Davey in the South-West, where Ms Riddle had been visiting for years. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk She said her connection to the place became particularly pronounced after experiencing lockdown. "Everything was magnified and the emotions were more intense. Having been in lockdown just really kind of exposed the vulnerability of that place and what it means to us today as we face environmental issues and really look at humanity and the state that we're in," she said. "I fear that through lack of connection with nature we sometimes lose what our values are ... being there really spoke to me and and it was kind of raw and primal to find that connection back with nature." READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court Judge Amber Koroluk-Stephenson said the panel was drawn to the scale of the work and its calmness. "It was very kind of poignant and apt to this current kind of time in which things have been so anxious and we've had much more time for reflection and appreciating the the spaces and our environments that kind of give us solitude," she said. Curator Megan Dick said soothing, still and soft entries were common this year. "I think that's maybe reflective of a lot of the artists spending time at home and reconnecting to the landscape and finding a bit of solace within the landscape. In the time of the unknown and unexpected, nature provides a known and expected and a safe place," she said. READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes Ms Riddle was inspired to paint following the death of her sister, Andrea, 22 years ago. Painting offered her space to heal and to honour her sister. "She really gave me the courage to paint ... I found that the landscape was healing to me, and being able to portray those feelings that I get within the perimeters of the canvas is deeply rewarding," she said. The exhibition is being held in Evandale's Falls Park Pavilion and is open to the public from Saturday March 12 until Sunday March 20.

