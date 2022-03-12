newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Cases of Japanese encephalitis virus on the mainland have seen the government urge the public to take precautions, and protect themselves against mosquitoes in Tasmania. While no cases of the virus have been reported in Tasmania, farms in NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland have reported samples of the virus in pigs, with several cases of Human infection reported in those states. READ MORE: Premier opens up about his own experience of child sexual abuse University of Tasmania lecturer in biological sciences Dr Emily Flies said as a zoonotic virus, Japanese encephalitis spreads between animals, but could also be transmitted to and infect humans. "It cannot be transmitted human to human, but humans can get infected through the bite of an infected mosquito," she said. Dr Flies said while there were no cases of Japanese encephalitis in Tasmania, known cases of the virus had been reported on the mainland for several decades. "This virus has been around in Northern Australia since the mid-90s, but this is the first time it has expanded as far south as it has," she said. READ MORE: Modern library hub just the beginning for UTAS at Inveresk Dr Flies said three factors would determine if the virus could spread from the mainland to Tasmania. "It has to tick three boxes, and those are having competent hosts, which in this case are mostly pigs, but also some water birds like herons and egrets can amplify the virus in their bloodstream and infect a mosquito," she said. "Also competent vectors, so the right mosquito species to transmit the virus. "This virus is transmitted by a species in the Culex genus, so Culex annulirostris seems to be the most important vector in Australia. "The third is that it has to arrive in Tasmania somehow, and that could happen by an infected mosquito getting here, being blown here by wind, coming over on a plane, a boat or an infected host, so an infected pig coming to Tasmania, or an infected waterbird coming here during migration." READ MORE: Launceston teen writes to International Criminal Court Dr Flies said while the virus could enter Tasmania, estimating the likelihood of cases emerging was harder to determine. While the majority of people infected with Japanese encephalitis present with mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, Dr Flies said the virus could cause encephalitis or swelling in the brain, resulting in neurological symptoms and potentially death. Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said less than one per cent of people infected with Japanese encephalitis experience symptoms, which include fever, joint pain a rash and occasionally encephalitis. He said the risk in Tasmania was extremely low, but was continuing to be assessed. "The Culex species of mosquito that transmits the virus is not known to be present in Tasmania," he said. READ MORE: Should Tasmania go fully electric? Joe Biden's former climate advisor thinks yes While not common, Dr Flies said Culex annulirostris had been detected in Tasmania in the past, explaining that without regular mosquito surveying it was difficult to say with any certainty that the species was not present in the state. She said even if Culex annulirostris was not present, other Culex species in Tasmania were found to be competent vectors for spreading the Japanese encephalitis virus. "Culex molestus in particular is in Tasmania, it tends to hang out around homes and bites humans - as well as birds - so has the potential to pick up Japanese encephalitis from a bird and then infect a human," she said. Dr Veitch said the government was participating in national meetings to further assess and respond to the risk of the virus in Australia, while considering both animal and human health implications. He said people could take several actions to protect themselves from mosquito bites, including, limiting outdoor activity, wearing long fitting clothes using mosquito repellents, ensuring all windows and doors were covered with insect screens and limiting hotspots for mosquitoes to breed. Dr Veitch said Tasmanians travelling interstate should stay informed in the states they were visiting. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

